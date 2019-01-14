Homeless man charged for stealing clothes from op shop

LIFELINE tried to claim restitution from a homeless man who had stolen $10 in clothing from their Southport store, the Southport Magistrates Court was told.

Laurence Beaumont, 58, this morning pleaded guilty to a single charge of stealing.

Prosecutor Donn Reid told the court he took a T-shirt and jeans from the Southport shop after the manager declined to give them to him for free or a discount on November 18 last year.

After taking the clothes, Beaumont stripped on Railway Street, changed his clothes and fled, Mr Reid told the court.

The man was found in Broadwater Parklands where he was arrested and spent the night in Southport Watch house. Picture Ian Svegovic

"He was found laying in Broadwater Parklands and drinking from a Jim Beam bottle," he said.

Mr Reid said police found $80 cash and a bottle of Jim Beam on Beaumont.

He asked for $10 in restitution on behalf of Lifeline.

Duty lawyer Kate Stacey, of Legal Aid Queensland, said the $80 was to last Beaumont for a fortnight.

She said Beaumont had undergone rehabilitation in NSW for his alcohol addiction.

Beaumont had spent a night in custody over the stealing.

Magistrate Joan White convicted Beaumont but declined to further punish him.

She said one night in custody was enough punishment for the crime.

Magistrate White did not make an order for restitution.