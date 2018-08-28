Lifeline: Farmer, former Bundy Health boss's drought battle

SWEET SHEEP: Dominic Devine's 7,000 ewes enjoy their new source of nutrients and energy

A DROUGHT-stricken farmer has thanked Mortimers Farm and the Bundaberg community for their massive generosity during these hard times.

Wide Bay's former Hospital and Health Board Chair Dominic Devine has seen sweet potatoes become a saving grace for his sheep farm south west of St George, which is currently facing it's third year in drought conditions.

"Unfortunately we're in the worst drought we've had out here since we've owned the property, which is 20 years,” Mr Devine said.

The NewsMail reported on August 10 that Russell and Sharna Mortimer were sending sweet potatoes from their farm as livestock feed to drought effected areas.

Mr Devine's farm was one of the recipients of their sweet potatoes that would usually be ground back into the dirt as they do not meet supermarket standards.

"There's a perception that they're waste products, they're not a waste product at all they're just the wrong shape and the wrong size for supermarkets,” Mr Devine said.

Mr Mortimer rang Mr Devine to see how his farm was faring with the drought and offered to send potatoes to feed the 7,000 ewes.

The generous act has saved Mr Devine $10,000 per week in feed costs.

"We weren't real certain how the sheep would go on them to be honest, no one had done a lot of work on the use of feeding sweet potatoes to sheep,” Mr Devine said.

After discussing the situation with a neighbouring vet and researching for multiple days whether sweet potatoes were a good option for feeding sheep, he discovered that the food source was high in nutrients and energy.

"In the end we just trailed feeding them out whole in the paddock,” he said.

The sheep took to the potatoes instantly and nibble at the them during the day.

Now Mr Devine wants to encourage more Bundaberg sweet potato farmers to send their unsellable potatoes to help out other struggling farmers, with some already planning to help out within the next few weeks.

"I've got a lot of my neighbours, young families around here, in probably worse positions than what we are or as bad,” he said.

"Without the help of farmers in Bundaberg, it would be disastrous to be honest.”

He's calling it 'Farmers helping Farmers' and any locals who would like to get on board can contact Mr Devine by emailing dominic@devineagribusiness.com.au or phone 0427 758 910