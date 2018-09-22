Menu
BEACH DAY: Emma Finnis, Jamie Findlay and Patrick Crowe are excited for the start of the SLSQ 2018-19 volunteer patrol season.
Community

Lifeguards to line local beaches from today

Mikayla Haupt
by
22nd Sep 2018 5:00 AM

A SEA of red and yellow will be seen on local beaches today with the launch of the Surf Life Saving Queensland 2018-19 volunteer patrol season.

For those looking for a safe place to swim, Bundaberg surf life saver Jamie Findlay's message is simple "look for the red and yellow flags and swim between them”.

Mr Findlay said that from 8am they would be at Agnes Water, Oakes Beach, Moore Park Beach, Kellys Beach, Nielson Park, Elliott Heads and Hervey Bay.

"We've had zero preventable drownings between our red and yellow flags in our history, so I think the statistics speak for themselves,” he told the NewsMail.

"We did have two drownings in the Wide Bay Capricorn region in the past season and that was at Emu Park and Heron Island, but it's worth noting that both of those were outside our patrol hours and not where the red and yellow flags were.

"In our area we have two areas that are high risk, that was the Elliott Heads river mouth and the west coast of Fraser Island - obviously with the high incident numbers in the river mouth and the increased stinger activity on the west coast of Fraser Island.”

He said when lifesavers head to the beach they make sure the area is safe, there's nothing dangerous in the water and decide on the safest place for the red and yellow flags for swimmers.

"They'll look after those swimmers on their beach, make sure that they are safe and obviously throughout the day continue to monitor conditions and make sure those flags are still in the safest place for our swimmers,” he said.

