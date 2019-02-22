Lifeguards in mass Noosa rescue as Oma closes Coast beaches

After the high tide again wreaked havoc with Noosa's Main Beach a powerful outgoing tide has swept 15 people off their feet and out to sea.

After the high tide again wreaked havoc with Noosa's Main Beach a powerful outgoing tide has swept 15 people off their feet and out to sea. John McCutcheon

LIFEGUARDS have just pulled 15 swimmers from the water at Noosa's Main Beach as the outgoing tide swept them off their feet and threatened to pull them further offshore.

Byron Mills of Noosa Surf Club said lifeguards had been warning people all morning to stay waist deep.

"I've just witnessed 15 people rescued by three lifeguards in the past two minutes," he said.

"They were swept out by the turning tide. If it gets any worse a decision will be made to close the beach.

"A lot of people think it's okay when it's not. They just don't understand the power of the ocean and how quickly they can get into trouble."

Swimmer at Maroochydore: While most Sunshine Coast beaches are closed, not all beach goers are listening to lifeguards' advice. Video: Kirstie Henning

Surf Life Saving Queensland has suspended the use of inflatable rescue boats for training but they would remain available for operational use if deemed necessary.

"Hopefully people will listen to our advice to stay out of the water," a spokesperson said.

Mr Mills said Noosa Surf Club would only conduct roving patrols of Noosa National Park surf breaks as conditions allowed.

#UPDATE - #Noosa Main Beach and #Bulcock Beach on the #SunshineCoast are currently open but lifeguards will continue to monitor conditions, and may close the beaches if they are deemed unsafe. — Surf Life Saving QLD (@lifesavingqld) February 21, 2019

Jet ski rescue teams would be on standby and had trained to rescue surfers from dangerous locations around the rocky headlands.

"The trouble is there are a lot of good surfers out there who make it look easy," he said.

"The less experienced see them and want to have a go.

"For us it's a waiting game. IRB's and jet skis and the crews are prepared for it. If something happens we will make a decision on what's best to use."