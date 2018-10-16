Lifeguard shares rescue as community is asked to give back

HERO RESCUER: Young lifeguard Jacob Crothers knows how important training and resources are to help save lives as Surf Life Saving Queensland's annual appeal to raise vital funds kicks off.

HERO RESCUER: Young lifeguard Jacob Crothers knows how important training and resources are to help save lives as Surf Life Saving Queensland's annual appeal to raise vital funds kicks off. Carolyn Booth

WHEN teenage lifeguard Jacob Crothers noticed three youngsters in trouble at Nielson Beach, years of training kicked in and instinct took over.

It was about 9.30am and the 18-year-old was patrolling the beach in the first week of the September school holidays.

Grabbing his board, Jacob didn't hesitate as he rushed into the surf to the aid of the three boys - a 10, 12 and 13-year-old - who were struggling out of their depth after being swept out by a rip.

"There was a bit of chop because it was windy and there was a large sweep and they just got swept out,” the brave lifeguard recalled yesterday.

"I saw that they were in a bit of trouble so I went out.

"There was three of them so I put the board out to the side so I could fit along holding onto the side of the board all at once, and we all kicked it in.”

"Because there were three of them that was the better option than dragging them in one by one. "They were in trouble because they were past their depth.”

Jacob said he'd been watching the situation develop and had tried to direct the boys back inside the flags, but the sweep pulled them away.

"It was to strong for them and they weren't strong enough swimmers,' he said.

It was the most challenging rescue the teenager has been a part of, and even more impressive in his first season as a lifeguard.

"I started nippers when I was eight and five years ago I started doing volunteer life saving,” he said. "Just this year I started as a lifeguard.”

Jacob said it was these years of training that saw him act on instinct.

The rescue highlights the vital role those who protect beachgoers play and the lifesaving actions they're able to perform, largely thanks to training, resources and equipment.

This week Surf Life Saving Queensland has issued an SOS to the Bundaberg region to Support Our Savers by donating to its annual fundraising appeal.

SLSQ regional operations manager Craig Holden said the week provided an opportunity for the community to recognise the invaluable lifesaving work which volunteers performed up and down the coastline every year.

"Over the last five years between Yeppoon and Hervey Bay, our red and yellow army has performed over 40,000 preventative actions to proactively safeguard swimmers, administered first aid over 2000 times, and saved 226 swimmers via in-water rescues,” he said.

Volunteers will be doorknocking and collecting funds at Stockland Bundaberg. Donations can also be made online at sosweek.com.au.