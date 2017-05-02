Lifeguard praised for quick thinking

LATE RESCUE: Tiesha Towner was packing up when she noticed four swimmers in a rip at oaks Beach, Burnett Heads.

AS THE lifesaving season came to an end on Monday, Surf Life Saving Queensland regional operations manager Craig Holden reflected on one close call.

In October last year, 21-year-old lifeguard Teisha Towner saved four people in a dramatic rescue on dusk at Oaks Beach, Burnett Heads.

Ms Towner was packing up at the end of the day's patrol when four people - two adults and two young girls - came down for a swim.

Mr Holden said the events that took place in the next few moments saved the lives of the swimmers.

"I would like to acknowledge this rescue, it could have easily been a drowning if not for Teisha's actions,” he said.

Ms Towner said she had no doubt they would have drowned if she didn't act quickly and said the incident served as a timely reminder for beachgoers about the importance of swimming between the flags.

Ms Towner later received Surf Life Saving Australia's National Rescue of the Month award in Parliament House.