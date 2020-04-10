LifeFlight’s need for life saving donations

LIFEFLIGHT has made a call for donations due to a growing need to acquire more funds to provide more support during the coronavirus pandemic.

LifeFlight announced they would be providing three new Challenger 604 Air Ambulances in addition to the regular RACQ LifeFlight Rescue fleet.

LifeFlight said the move was part of a coronavirus response so they could move patients from regional areas, to medical facilities where they could receive higher levels of care.

“The government contract funds the operational costs of having these jets in service, however our organisation urgently needs to secure the vital funds for all additional costs associated with fitting out and maintaining these aircraft specifically for this pandemic,” they said.

Additional costs include the equipment such as portable ventilators, medical kits, defibrillators and blood warmers, aircraft fuel and aircraft maintenance.

To donate visit lifeflight. giveeasy.org/eappealf3.