Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The RACQ LifeFlight helicotper.
The RACQ LifeFlight helicotper.
News

LifeFlight’s need for life saving donations

brittiny edwards
, brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
10th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LIFEFLIGHT has made a call for donations due to a growing need to acquire more funds to provide more support during the coronavirus pandemic.

LifeFlight announced they would be providing three new Challenger 604 Air Ambulances in addition to the regular RACQ LifeFlight Rescue fleet.

LifeFlight said the move was part of a coronavirus response so they could move patients from regional areas, to medical facilities where they could receive higher levels of care.

“The government contract funds the operational costs of having these jets in service, however our organisation urgently needs to secure the vital funds for all additional costs associated with fitting out and maintaining these aircraft specifically for this pandemic,” they said.

Additional costs include the equipment such as portable ventilators, medical kits, defibrillators and blood warmers, aircraft fuel and aircraft maintenance.

To donate visit lifeflight. giveeasy.org/eappealf3.

coronavirus non for profit racq lifeflight
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        A timely delivery of essentials

        premium_icon A timely delivery of essentials

        News A delivery of a truck load of food came at the right time for Global Care Bundaberg as more people need help due to the coronavirus pandemic.

        • 10th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
        Opening hours for the Easter long weekend

        premium_icon Opening hours for the Easter long weekend

        News If you need to hop to the store over the Easter long weekend check this list for...

        Drugs fuel one-man crime spree

        premium_icon Drugs fuel one-man crime spree

        News A MAN will spend more time behind bars after breaking into properties and stealing...

        UPDATE: Teen airlifted to hospital after motorbike crash

        premium_icon UPDATE: Teen airlifted to hospital after motorbike crash

        News THE teenager suffered multiple injuries after a motorcycle accident at Deepwater...