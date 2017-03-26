LifeFlight's busiest day of 2017: five rescues in five hours

BACK-TO-BACK: The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew had back-to-back rescues yesterday, firstly called out to man injured in a motorbike at Manar Park before immediately flying to a woman in her 60s suffering from an unknown medical condition.

QUEENSLAND'S life-saving RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crews had their busiest day of 2017 on Saturday with five missions in less than five hours.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew was first called to a motorbike crash at Manar Park in Boondooma where a man in his 20s suffered a suspected broken ankle.

The man had been riding his motorbike over a jump when he lost control and was thrown over the bike's handlebars, injuring his ankle.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics treated the man before the LifeFlight helicopter was sent to the scene about 11am.

He had suffered no other obvious injuries and was flown in a stable condition to Bundaberg Hospital.

After dropping him off, the crew was immediately called to airlift a woman in her 60s suffering from an unknown medical condition.

Along with the two Bundy crew rescues, Toowoomba's RACQ LifeFlight Rescue was called to airlift a 10-year-old boy who suffered a suspected leg injury after a motorbike accident at Warwick.

The boy had been riding on a beginner's track during a motocross event at the town's showgrounds when he fell over the handlebars, resulting in a large cut on his leg when he got caught on the bike's brakes while falling.

State Emergency Service and QAS paramedics were first on the scene to treat him and take him to the local oval to meet the LifeFlight helicopter, sent to the scene about 2.20pm.

The patient was flown with his mother on board to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane in a stable condition.

Meanwhile, the Sunshine Coast RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew airlifted a woman in her 30s who suffered a suspected broken leg after being knocked over by a cow on her farm west of Noosa.

The crew was called to the scene at noon and landed 100m from the woman

Accompanied by QAS paramedics, the crew had to trek around a muddy embankment, where a QAS vehicle had already become bogged due to the uneven terrain, to reach the woman.

Her leg was immobilised before she was transported via a QAS four-wheel-drive to the helicopter and taken to Nambour Hospital in a stable condition.

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crews also completed a hospital transfer with the Brisbane crew flying to Hervey Bay to take a woman in her 70s suffering breathing difficulties to Nambour Hospital.

Since 1981, RACQ LifeFlight Rescue (formerly known as RACQ CareFlight Rescue) has been Queensland's major community rescue service and flown 44,000 critical rescue missions.

The not-for-profit service has provided a lifeline of emergency care for people distance comes between them and urgent medical treatment.