Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter was called to a motorbike crash in the Gladstone region yesterday afternoon. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter was called to a motorbike crash in the Gladstone region yesterday afternoon. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
News

LifeFlight helicopters attend two motorbike crashes

Geordi Offord
3rd Oct 2020 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN was flown to hospital yesterday after crashing her motorbike in the Gladstone region.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter flew to the scene just after 3:15pm.

A QAS Flight Paramedic worked alongside local QAS officers to treat the rider, aged in her 30s, for head injuries.

She was flown to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

It wasn’t the only motorbike incident LifeFlight crews attended yesterday.

Later in the afternoon the Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was called to the South Burnett region.

The Sunshine Coast-based LifeFlight crew also attended a motorbike crash in the South Burnett region later that afternoon. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
The Sunshine Coast-based LifeFlight crew also attended a motorbike crash in the South Burnett region later that afternoon. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

A motocross rider was taken to hospital, after he was injured in a crash.

It’s believed the male patient, aged in his 30s, had been riding a motorbike when he lost control and crashed into a tree.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Critical Care Doctor and a QAS Flight Paramedic worked with local QAS paramedics at the scene to treat the man for multiple injuries.

He was stabilised and flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

bundaberg racq lifeflight rescue motorbike crash racq lifeflight rescue helicopter
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How funding boost could help our drought-stricken farmers

        Premium Content How funding boost could help our drought-stricken farmers

        News If Patricia Whalley is successful in getting funding, they would look to recondition their bores to grow more feed for their cattle.

        Award recognises region’s talent as local artist takes win

        Premium Content Award recognises region’s talent as local artist takes win

        News “Flying Arts is doing this competition to... demonstrate regional artists not only...

        Man threatened to pay someone to “smack” partner

        Premium Content Man threatened to pay someone to “smack” partner

        News The magistrate described the language in text messages as “disgraceful” and that...

        Plan your long weekend: Tips on best beach spots near Bundy

        Premium Content Plan your long weekend: Tips on best beach spots near Bundy

        News Weather conditions and top picks for swimmers and surfers from the experts