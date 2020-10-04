LifeFlight crews called to 5 crashes in 24 hours

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopters were kept busy around the state with three separate motorbike crashes in two hours.

The Bundaberg-based chopper was called to a private motocross park in the Gladstone region where a teenager came off his motorbike.

The helicopter departed base shortly after 2.15pm and was able to land close to the scene.

A QAS Flight Paramedic and local QAS officers treated the teenager for suspected concussion.

He was flown to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter was called to a motorbike crash in the Gladstone region yesterday. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

Earlier after 1.30pm the Toowoomba-based rescue helicopter was called to the Somerset region where a motorcyclist lost control on a bed and crashed 20 metres down an embankment.

QAS paramedics were treating the patient, aged in his 40s, for lower limb injuries, when the aeromedical team arrived.

He was transferred to the chopper, before being flown to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.

The Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter also flew to a private motocross park in the South Burnett region.

A man in his 40s suffered suspected pelvic, arm and leg injuries, after he fell off the back of his motorbike.

The aeromedical crew worked alongside local QAS officers to treat the rider.

He was flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Yesterday’s missions made up a total of five motorbike crashes attended by RACQ LifeFlight rescue crews in less than 24 hours.

On Friday afternoon the Bundaberg-based chopper was called to a motorbike crash in the Gladstone region and the Sunshine Coast-based helicopter was called to one in the South Burnett.