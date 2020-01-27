LifeFlight crew finds woman who spent the night lost in forest

SEARCH AND RESCUE: An RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew has found and winched a woman to safety, after she spent the night lost in a forest, southwest of Maryborough.

AN RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew has located and winched a woman to safety, after she spent the night lost in a forest, southwest of Maryborough.

The Bundaberg-based chopper was tasked by the Queensland Police Service, to search for the woman, around 7.30am.

A LifeFlight spokesperson said it was believed the woman and her companion had split up in the bush yesterday afternoon, when she became lost and disorientated.

“The rescue helicopter flew to her last known position and searched the area for around an hour, before the crew eventually spotted the woman, on a track,” the spokesperson said.

“The Queensland Ambulance Service Critical Care Flight Paramedic was lowered down to assess her at the scene, before she was winched to the safety of the helicopter.

“The woman, aged in her 40s, was uninjured and in good health.”

She was flown to the Hervey Bay Hospital.