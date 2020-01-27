Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SEARCH AND RESCUE: An RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew has found and winched a woman to safety, after she spent the night lost in a forest, southwest of Maryborough.
SEARCH AND RESCUE: An RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew has found and winched a woman to safety, after she spent the night lost in a forest, southwest of Maryborough.
News

LifeFlight crew finds woman who spent the night lost in forest

27th Jan 2020 4:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew has located and winched a woman to safety, after she spent the night lost in a forest, southwest of Maryborough.

The Bundaberg-based chopper was tasked by the Queensland Police Service, to search for the woman, around 7.30am.

A LifeFlight spokesperson said it was believed the woman and her companion had split up in the bush yesterday afternoon, when she became lost and disorientated.

“The rescue helicopter flew to her last known position and searched the area for around an hour, before the crew eventually spotted the woman, on a track,” the spokesperson said.

“The Queensland Ambulance Service Critical Care Flight Paramedic was lowered down to assess her at the scene, before she was winched to the safety of the helicopter.

“The woman, aged in her 40s, was uninjured and in good health.”

She was flown to the Hervey Bay Hospital.

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Challenging time': Hotel's message after lamington death

        premium_icon 'Challenging time': Hotel's message after lamington death

        Breaking Management of the hotel where a woman died during a lamington eating contest have issued a statement offering support to the woman’s family.

        Morning drive turns into years of disqualification

        premium_icon Morning drive turns into years of disqualification

        Crime A visit to his father-in-law landed this motorist in hot water.

        Football Queensland explains why Wide Bay licence is gone

        premium_icon Football Queensland explains why Wide Bay licence is gone

        Sport Football Queensland explains to parents and children of the Buccaneers why the...