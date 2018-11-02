Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO Tobi Loftus
News

LifeFlight chopper's mammoth 10-hour trip to save man's life

2nd Nov 2018 8:53 AM | Updated: 11:45 AM

LIFEFLIGHT'S aeromedical service completed one of its longest ever missions overnight, airlifting a critically-injured man to hospital in Brisbane from the state's south-west.

The 900km return trip to the Princess Alexandra Hospital took 10 hours and required a team effort from LifeFlight's aeromedical crews in both Roma and Toowoomba.

The new Roma-based AW139 was tasked just after 6pm last night to retrieve the man from the Western Downs region following a serious motor vehicle incident.

The LifeFlight chopper touched down in Toowoomba on its journey to Brisbane. File pic.
The LifeFlight chopper touched down in Toowoomba on its journey to Brisbane. File pic. Tobi Loftus

One of LifeFlight's partners cleared their own helipad for landing to provide the fastest access for the aeromedical crew.

The time-critical mission saw the chopper touch down briefly in Toowoomba, where it refuelled and was able to be airborne again within 10 minutes.

The mission was made possible by the longer range and faster speed offered by the AW139 aircraft, which only became operational at the Roma base on Monday.

injury lifeflight news roma toowoomba western downs
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Bundy's retail spend to reach $1.8 billion by 2031

    premium_icon REVEALED: Bundy's retail spend to reach $1.8 billion by 2031

    Property ONE of Bundy's largest shopping centres has revealed their projected growth in hunt for buyer expressions of interest

    LOVE BUNDY: Find out where to access our new wifi hotspots

    premium_icon LOVE BUNDY: Find out where to access our new wifi hotspots

    Council News Free public wifi extended in Bundy

    • 2nd Nov 2018 11:37 AM
    'Add fluoride to Bundy water for the children': Minister

    premium_icon 'Add fluoride to Bundy water for the children': Minister

    Politics Minister calls on council to stop 'children suffering'

    MAP: Where to bag bargains in Bundy's Super Garage Sale

    MAP: Where to bag bargains in Bundy's Super Garage Sale

    Community Massive regional sale kicks off tomorrow

    • 2nd Nov 2018 12:56 PM

    Local Partners