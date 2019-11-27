UPDATE: Police scale back search for missing Bundy diver

POLICE have scaled back the search for a missing free diver last seen after failing to return to a six-metre vessel off Elliott Heads.

The 38-year-old man from Bundaberg was with friends when he didn't resurface just after 8am Saturday.

After a five-day sea, land and air search, involving multiple agencies, spanning hundreds of nautical miles, there has been no sign of him since.

Initial inquiries suggest he may have suffered a medical event.

Local police officers and surf lifesaving will continue patrols along the shore between Burnett Heads and Innes Park.

The man's family has been notified and police would like to thank the community and other services for their assistance.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

Earlier, a spokeswoman for Lifeflight said the Lifeflight chopper was still carrying out its search this morning.