LifeFlight charged $72,000 in fees

The LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was waiting at Gayndah Hospital for Jake Dingle who was impaled while mustering in 2015.

The LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was waiting at Gayndah Hospital for Jake Dingle who was impaled while mustering in 2015.

BUNDABERG Regional Council is considering donating $50,000 a year to the Royal Flying Doctor Service once its aeromedical base is operational.

Or it could subsidise the RFDS’s landing fees and charges instead.

The amount matches the funding that the council already donates annually to LifeFlight, which is also involved with the aeromedical base and patient transfer facility under construction.

In the brief council meeting yesterday councillors heard that the regular donation to LifeFlight does not cover its landing fees.

They heard that the council charged $72,000 to the not-for-profit air medical rescue group through landing fees.

But mayor Jack Dempsey informed councillors there was more to the arrangement that was confidential, and said that they be should be careful with what details they asked for in the open briefing.

“We are … facilitating with the community in many ways the extension, as well as the facilitation … of having this base here and other offerings to be able to facilitate their future endeavours,” Cr Dempsey said.