'Life-saving classes' for our school students

YEAR 10 students from Bundaberg North High yesterday became the first participants in a new course about driver safety.

The students took part in exexercises relating to reaction timing, emergency braking and the impacts of operating a vehicle while under the influence or distracted.

Drivers College Bundaberg director Robert Andrews said it was important to get kids involved in driver safety before they got their licence.

"They're going to learn not to be distracted while they're driving, they're going to be learning braking distance, which they have done now, they've been taught with the drunken goggles what alcohol affects your brain with and how it affects your brain and also a little bit of mechanical,” Mr Andrews said.

Mr Andrews said the skills students would learn at the college were life-saving and would last a lifetime.

"Saving their lives on roads, that's all it's about is saving lives on the roads,” he said.

Mr Andrews said the school-based programs were completely free for Bundaberg schools, costing nothing but a teacher's time to supervise.

"All other schools are invited,” he said.

Mr Andrews said the hands-on nature of the course enabled much higher memory retention in the students because they got to operate the vehicles.

"With the distracted-driving vehicle, it works very, very well and the kids really remember what they're doing because they're actually operating the vehicle,” Mr Andrews said.

Student Hamish Derrick said it showed "just how dangerous it can be if you're distracted while driving”.

Mr Andrews said he appreciated enormously the sponsors that help keep the college open, as well as Stewart and Sons Bus Service for offering to ferry the students to and from the college for free, though he was looking for more sponsors.