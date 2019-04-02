LIFE OR DEATH: Qld euthanasia submissions close soon

Public submissions into a parliamentary inquiry to consider whether Queenslanders should be allowed the right to die at a time of their choosing is closing soon.

PUBLIC submissions into a landmark parliamentary inquiry to consider whether Queenslanders should be allowed the right to die at a time of their choosing is closing soon.

Health Committee chair and Thuringowa MP Aaron Harper is calling on all Queenslanders to get involved in the inquiry and have their say on the issue plus tackling the future of aged care and how the terminally ill and their loved ones are supported.

"We are looking at three of the biggest issues that will affect the lives of all Queenslanders - care when we age, care if we become terminally ill, and having a choice in how and when we die," Mr Harper said.

"We want to hear from everyone who has concerns about the adequacy and dignity of aged care provided now to our most vulnerable older citizens.

"Our inquiry is also looking at the care available to people dying prematurely from cancer and other terminal illnesses. Palliative care is about helping people live as well as they can under the circumstances, and providing support for their carers and others around them.

"We have also been asked by the Queensland Parliament to gauge public opinion on whether voluntary assisted dying should be allowed in Queensland. We are seeking views on whether our state should follow Victoria and implement a system of voluntary assisted dying."

EUTHANASIA: Sunshine Coast woman Barbara Spencer's son Troy Thornton had an assisted death in Switzerland. Patrick Woods

The committee has published an issues paper to explain what they're looking at and how to get involved.

The paper is available at parliament.qld.gov.au/health or by phoning the secretariat at Parliament House on 3553 6626 or 1800 504 022 if you would like a copy sent to you.

Submissions close on April 15.

Pro-life group Cherish Life Queensland said the campaign to legalise euthanasia in Queensland is based on "deception and fear".

"Doctors should kill the pain, not the patient," CLQ executive director Teeshan Johnson said.

"There is nothing dignified about killing a vulnerable human being, who is in need of good medical care, support and protection.

""This push to create a culture of death is utterly counter-productive to combating Australia's suicide epidemic.

"The campaign to legalise euthanasia in Queensland is based on deception and fear. Euthanasia advocates give the false impression that terminally ill patients have to suffer excruciating pain and dreadful agony.

"This is simply not the case with the advanced health care available today in Australia.

"No safeguards are effective when it comes to euthanasia. It is open to serious manipulation and can be the worst and ultimate form of abuse of those who are ill, elderly, or disabled."