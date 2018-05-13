Life, love and how June's survived 19 years fighting cancer

SOLDIERING ON: Bargara woman June Bunt has lived 19 years with leukaemia during which time she has raised tens of thousands of dollars for charity.

JUNE Bunt has been battling leukaemia for nearly 20 years. Here she details how she finds the strength to fight the disease.

MY HUSBAND Keith and I moved to Bargara to enjoy our retirement after living in Blackwater for 30 years.

I was only here for six months when I became very sick. I was at the doctor's surgery one week, then Brisbane a week later at the Wesley Hospital.

The doctors performed many tests until I was given the heartbreaking news: I had a strain of leukaemia called polycythemia vera, a disease of the blood.

The worst part about the diagnosis was the realisation I could not be cured. I came home to Bargara and spent close to 12 months in bed, battling debilitating depression.

My treatment was daily doses of chemotherapy, which I could handle. What I could not handle, however, was something called blood-letting. After one of my blood test results came back with a reading of 48 - very high - I had to have 500ml of my blood drained each week until the reading came down to 44.4. Still, I tried to stay positive.

While living in Blackwater I built up a cheesecake business. When I left town it was always my wish to write my own cookbooks, so when I was sick in bed I decided it was the right time.

My first book, Recipes from June's Kitchen, was followed by Cheesecakes and Luxurious Desserts and Working Wonders for Sick Children.

It was on a visit to the children's hospital in Brisbane when I decided to find a sponsor for my books - Bundaberg Brewed Drinks founder Cliff Fleming.

Once completed, the books were sent to all Woolworths supermarkets, where they sold quickly.

More than $26,000 was raised for sick children and I shed many tears knowing what they are going through.

I continued with my fundraising endeavours, hosting high teas for the Leukaemia Foundation and becoming involved in the organisation of Melbourne Cup functions, among other things.

I have continued in this vein for years, until it was mentioned that perhaps my time was up. But what do you do? I still have much to do with various luncheons, high teas and am even the occasional food judge for events.

Each day I wake up and am grateful that I am still here, every day is a bonus to me.

I believe in staying positive and getting on with life. I am so happy with what I have achieved for others who are worse off than me and I have a wonderful husband and family, who I love dearly and who have helped me get through.