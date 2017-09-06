Life experience of Anh Do in stand-up show

COMEDIAN Anh Do brings his best-selling memoir, The Happiest Refugee, to life in a ground-breaking stand-up show.

And he's performing it at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre for one night only this monthstory.

Anh Do travelled to Australia in 1980 on an 8m fishing boat with 47 other Vietnamese refugees.

Sick with dehydration and one person already dead, the journey was the first of many struggles for a young Do, who overcame all manner of difficulties throughout his life to become a lawyer and, in 2008, Australia's Comedian of the Year.

Today he is one of Australia's most sought after stand-ups, as well as a talented writer, actor, producer and Star of the ABC TV's Anh's Brush With Fame.

Do's struggles as a young refugee - his difficulties with English, divorcing parents, being bullied and broke, are brought to life in this hilarious but moving new stage show, garnering the happy refugee standing ovations across the country.

Check out the show on Sunday, September 17, from 7pm