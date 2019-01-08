Life-changing experience ahead for Burnett nurse

PORT'S PACKED: Linda Fuller's life is about to change as she heads to Africa as a volunteer with the Nurses in Action program with World Youth International.

PORT'S PACKED: Linda Fuller's life is about to change as she heads to Africa as a volunteer with the Nurses in Action program with World Youth International. Erica Murree

LUNCHTIME Sunday Linda Fuller will be flying across the world to Africa for what will be a life-changing experience.

Mrs Fuller is looking forward to using her nursing skills as part of the volunteer Nurses in Action program with World Youth International.

The Bundaberg organiser of the Queensland Nurses and Midwives Union, who lives at Brooweena, said it had come around so quickly

"I am nervous but at the same time excited,” she said.

Mrs Fuller will travel to Kisumu where she will undergo a couple of days orientation on the customs and expectations.

"Then it's off to the bush for a month of hard slog,” she said.

"We will be based at Odede in the west of Kenya near Lake Victoria.

"It's actually on the equator so hopefully the heat will be not too different from what we have been experiencing here.

"But no doubt it will be a tad hot.”

Even though she is a well-seasoned traveller, Mrs Fuller said where she was heading was totally foreign.

"It will be a whole new experience,” she said.

"I am a confident person but this is the unknown.

"The things you take for granted on a day-to-day basis like electricity, hot water and clean drinking water will not be available.”

Many illnesses in Kenya are transmitted by insects, animals and by the use of contaminated water for washing and drinking. Infectious respiratory diseases and malaria account for most illnesses and deaths in the county, and HIV/AIDS continues to devastate families and communities across the country.

Mrs Fuller will work in medical clinics and hospitals as well as on community outreach programs and at medical camps, alongside local staff and community members

She hopes to contribute to delivering health care to the remote communities, while also educating and raising awareness about sanitation and hygiene principles.