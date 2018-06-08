Lick of paint to give police houses new look

Police Minister Mark Ryan says it doesn't matter where you live, you should have ready access to the police services your community needs.

THE police houses at Mundubbera will be repainted after a commitment by the Palaszczuk Government.

"This government's philosophy is, it doesn't matter where you live, you should have ready access to the police services your community needs,” Police Minister Mark Ryan said.

"This means a police service that covers the length and breadth of the state, from Tallebudgera in the south to Thursday Island in the north, from Cairns on the tropical north coast to Kowanyama on the western edge of Cape York.

"And it means all those cities and towns and communities in between have the police service they deserve.

"But this government also recognises that the police officers who go above and beyond the call of duty all over the state also need to be supported and where necessary provided with adequate accommodation.”

The police houses at Mundubbera will be newly painted internally and externally as part of the QPS Condition Maintenance Program to be undertaken this financial year.

"The Palaszczuk Government recognises the dedication and commitment of Queensland's police officers and will always back them one hundred percent,” Mr Ryan said.

"We have more police personnel than ever before and they are better equipped than ever before.

"We commend their unrelenting efforts to keep Queenslanders safe.”