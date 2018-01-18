Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

License issues in Bundy

Police are reminding people to check their licences.
Police are reminding people to check their licences. Paul Donaldson BUN200517EMERGENC

BUNDABERG police have had a busy start to the year, having stopped 13 drivers since January 1 for allegedly driving while unlicensed.

Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said another seven drivers where intercepted by the Bundaberg Patrol Group for allegedly driving while on a disqualified or restricted license.

"Four drivers each received a $193 Traffic Infringement Notice and the remaining drivers will appear in Bundaberg, Childers and Biloela Magistrates Courts between January 19 and March 8,” Snr Const Loftus said.

"It's a timely reminder to check your licence and ensure it is current and valid.”

For more visit www.tmr.qld.gov.au

Bundaberg News Mail
Blind man's attacker walks free from court

Blind man's attacker walks free from court

A BUNDABERG man who punched a blind man on a street in a violent daylight attack that shocked the community has walked free from court.

Bundy's Poppy tosses coin and meets Maria Sharapova

Bundaberg's Poppy Loeskow (middle) with former WTA player Alicia Molik and ANZ head of marketing Carolyn Bendall.

'I was quite shocked'

Guess who's back and ready to play again

I'M BACK: Antonio Kaufusi (middle) on the bench with the Canterbury Bulldogs in his final season.

Kaufusi is coming back to play for The Waves

Hooning and green waste on Div 10 candidate's list

DIVISION 10: Candidate Crystal Jones is back in the race.

Crystal Jones has second tilt at council

Local Partners