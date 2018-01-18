License issues in Bundy

Police are reminding people to check their licences.

Paul Donaldson BUN200517EMERGENC

BUNDABERG police have had a busy start to the year, having stopped 13 drivers since January 1 for allegedly driving while unlicensed.

Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said another seven drivers where intercepted by the Bundaberg Patrol Group for allegedly driving while on a disqualified or restricted license.

"Four drivers each received a $193 Traffic Infringement Notice and the remaining drivers will appear in Bundaberg, Childers and Biloela Magistrates Courts between January 19 and March 8,” Snr Const Loftus said.

"It's a timely reminder to check your licence and ensure it is current and valid.”

For more visit www.tmr.qld.gov.au