License issues in Bundy

BUNDABERG police have had a busy start to the year, having stopped 13 drivers since January 1 for allegedly driving while unlicensed.
Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said another seven drivers where intercepted by the Bundaberg Patrol Group for allegedly driving while on a disqualified or restricted license.
"Four drivers each received a $193 Traffic Infringement Notice and the remaining drivers will appear in Bundaberg, Childers and Biloela Magistrates Courts between January 19 and March 8,” Snr Const Loftus said.
"It's a timely reminder to check your licence and ensure it is current and valid.”
