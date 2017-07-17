Licence granted for medicinal cannabis

FIELDS OF GREEN: John Hall has experimented with hemp.

A BUNDABERG agronomist is set to begin experimenting with medicinal cannabis after his company became one of the first ASX-listed firms to be granted a research licence.

Dr John Hall is the executive director of The Hydroponics Company, a subsidiary of which, Canndeo Limited, now has a cannabis research licence under the medicinal cannabis provisions of the Narcotic Drugs Act 1967.

Canndeo CEO Dr Andrew Beehag said the approval "paved the way forward for future domestic supply of medicinal cannabis”.

The company anticipates it will be able to offer medicinal cannabis to the Australian market by 2018.

Canndeo is in "advanced discussions” regarding the rollout of imported medicinal cannabis, recently legalised in Australia, while domestic production is established.

John Hall and his brother Jim already have previously grown hemp on their property at Woongarra.