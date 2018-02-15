Licence disqualified for more than two years

IN COURT: Cody Peterson has lost his driver's licence for two and a half years.

IN COURT: Cody Peterson has lost his driver's licence for two and a half years.

ALLEGED "hoon” Cody Richard Peterson will be off the road for two and a half years after he drove less than 48 hours after his licence was cancelled for failing to provide a specimen of breath.

Appearing in Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Peterson pleaded guilty to the charges that stemmed from a crash at Parklands Estate in the early hours of October 21 last year.

Police prosecutor Grant Klaassen told the court that about 1.45am police responded to reports of hooning along Parklands Drive.

"Police found a car driven off the road and bogged,” Snr Const Klaassen said.

He said there were clear tyre tracks evident of hooning leading to the bogged vehicle.

The court heard 19-year-old Peterson was one of four people standing beside the car when police arrived.

All claimed it had been driven by an anonymous person called "Nick”, from a nearby party.

But Snr Const Klaassen said subsequent inquiries led police to reasonably suspect Peterson was in charge of the car and he was asked to provide a breath specimen, which returned a positive result.

After being taken to the police station, it was there Peterson refused to provide a further specimen for testing.

"I wasn't in charge, I refused. I wasn't driving so I didn't think I had to,” Peterson told the court.

It was that decision that automatically cost Peterson his licence, but it was the next decision that cost him dearly.

He was picked up driving along Bourbong St on October 23 without a licence.

Tthe offence carries an minimum two-year disqualification.

Peterson told the court the disqualification would likely lead to him losing his job as a farm hand.

But Magistrate John Smith told Peterson he had no choice but to disqualify him for a long period, ordering him the off the road for two and a half years and fining him $1750.

He also warned Peterson that if he drove in the disqualification period, it could land him in jail or a fine of more than $7000.

"I'm not that stupid your honour,” Peterson replied.