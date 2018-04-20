Library showcase celebrates birth of Bundy showstopper

FROM THE COLLECTION: A special Gladys Moncrieff showcase is on display at Bundaberg Library

"SHE was the Julie Andrews of her day.”

And for Leonie Egan, famous Bundaberg songstress Gladys Moncrieff should be remembered this way.

Last week marked the 126th anniversary of her birth and to celebrate, Ms Egan has provided a showcase at the Bundaberg Library with items from her collection, including sheet music from the song that made her famous - Love Will Find a Way - which she performed 2800 times in two years, treasured photographs, costumes, books, programs and CDs.

The memorabilia is part of a much bigger collection Ms Egan has stored away and which forms part of her plans for the future.

Ultimately Ms Egan wants to establish a centre dedicated to the memory of Gladys, housing the biggest collection in the country as a fitting tribute to a vocal legend.

She would also like to see the establishment of school for voice set up in her name.

An unexpected bump in the road to seeing this to fruition is an underlying bitterness, Ms Egan believes, towards Gladys after she was forced to cancel a performance.

"Without explanation she cancelled a tour of a local school,” Ms Egan said.

This left many feeling disappointed but Ms Egan said what they didn't know back then, was this was the beginning of Gladys' battle with cancer - a fight she kept from the public - which eventually claimed her life.

Gladys was too ill to perform and ended up retiring to the Gold Coast.

Ms Egan is encouraging people to join the Our Glad Association so her dream of opening a dedicated a centre is realised.

She envisages the centre will house a music library, storage space as well as a showcase of her most precious items.

The centre will be a tourist attraction, bringing residents from all over who share an appreciation of the work of Our Glad.