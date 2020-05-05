Library playing its part to support vulnerable children

Early Childhood and Care director for the North Coast region, Kathleen McKain partnerships with the local community and support services were significant elements to improving the wellbeing of children.

A great local initiative involving state and local governments and the community working together is supporting vulnerable children in the Bundaberg area.

Libraries across the region have teamed up with the Department of Education to provide packs of no- or low-cost early learning activities and information to families in our community experiencing vulnerability.

The resources are designed to help children and their families cope with isolation while the community follows health advice to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Bundaberg Regional Library is playing its part in supporting parents and carers to keep children engaged and learning through play.

State and local governments and community groups are teaming up to provide packs of low- or no-cost early learning activities for families in the community experiencing vulnerability in isolation.

Department of Education, Early Childhood Education and Care director for the North Coast Region Kathleen McKain said that partnerships with local community, support services and government is a significant element to improving the wellbeing of children, particularly those experiencing developmental or resource vulnerability.

“Through the Department’s Connect 4 Children Strategy, we are working together to give all children a great start,” Mrs McKain said.

“The Stay @ Home and Play Activity Packs, delivered through and supported by a range of organisations, is just one of the initiatives which supports children’s wellbeing, particularly in the current environment.

“26 organisations are now on board to deliver Stay @ Home packs directly to families including the Department of Child Safety, Uniting Care and Integrated Family and Youth Service.”