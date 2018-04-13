Library friends are here to help if you're home-bound

FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY: Bob Adams is looking for people to take books to in the community that aren't mobile enough to visit the Bundaberg Library.

"JUST because you have retired doesn't mean you have to finish work.”

At least that's according to Friend's of the Library president Bob Adams.

Mr Adams is calling for more "home-bound” residents to take up the service, which delivers books directly to their door.

The national service, Friends of the Library, started in 1984 and more than three decades later is still offering the same friendly service.

In Bundaberg alone there are now 40 or more volunteers waiting for the call to go out and meet residents who are not able to get themselves to the Woondooma St library.

Mr Adams said it was easy enough to use the service and all the public had to do was make the initial phone call to the Bundaberg Regional Library to request it.

"We deliver anything the library has in stock, from books, magazines and dvds,” he said.

The volunteers deliver to private residents on a regular basis and after the initial contact pop out to talk with clients to see what their interests are and how many books and how often they require them.

"The service runs Monday to Friday and the clients know when to expect us,” he said.

"We check to see if they need large print or regular print, along with other particulars.

"Some see it as a social thing too and we will sit down and have a cup of tea and chat as well.”

Mr Adams is hoping more people will take up the service and help keep the volunteers busy.

"We found people didn't realise we were even here,” he said.

Anyone who would like to have The Friends of the Library help can call Bundaberg Regional Library on 4130 4140 to arrange a visit.