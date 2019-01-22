Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bruce Notley-Smith with the Premier Gladys Berejiklian. Picture: Jonathan Ng
Bruce Notley-Smith with the Premier Gladys Berejiklian. Picture: Jonathan Ng
Health

Liberal MP splits with premier on pill testing

by Anna Caldwell
22nd Jan 2019 4:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Liberal MP has been caught out advertising pill testing, directly contradicting Premier Gladys Berejiklian's firm rejection of the policy.

As the issue firms as a key election matter, The Daily Telegraph can reveal MP and former mayor Bruce Notley-Smith has placed a paid advertisement in his local paper canvasing voter opinion on the issue.

And in his own constituent newsletter, he has promoted pill testing as "neither new nor radical" and "part of harm reduction interventions" in other countries.

The position is in direct contradiction of Premier Gladys Berejiklian, who has staunchly opposed pill testing since September in the face of wide criticism.

Mr Notley-Smith holds his electorate of Coogee with a wafer thin 2.9 per cent margin and Liberal sources have become increasingly worried about holding the seat since Michael Daley - who holds the neighbouring seat of Maroubra - took the leadership.

The advertisement, in the December edition of the local Beast magazine is headlined "what are your thoughts on pill testing?"

 

Bruce Notley-Smith with the Premier Gladys Berejiklian. The two are no longer aligned on the issue of pill testing. Picture: Jonathan Ng
Bruce Notley-Smith with the Premier Gladys Berejiklian. The two are no longer aligned on the issue of pill testing. Picture: Jonathan Ng

It quotes Professor Alison Ritter from the National Drug and Alcohol Research Centre saying "negative pill test results would deter a majority of people from consuming drugs and spur them to warn their friends".

He also quotes a second expert who says pill testing could "send a contradictory message about the risks".

However, Mr Notley-Smith's newsletter takes an even stronger position, saying governments telling people to "just say no" to drugs isn't working.

"I believe we urgently need to have an open, honest, uncomfortable debate about youth drug taking and government policy. I want your opinion on trialling pill testing in NSW."

Mr Notley-Smith has been asked for comment.

More Stories

Show More
drugs editors picks gladys berejiklian nsw pill testing

Top Stories

    Teen hero saves family of five from drowning

    premium_icon Teen hero saves family of five from drowning

    News WHEN Jacob Crothers turned up for his shift this morning, the young surf lifesaver didn't expect he'd be finishing as a hero.

    • 22nd Jan 2019 4:25 PM
    Car lands centimetres from fatal crash site

    premium_icon Car lands centimetres from fatal crash site

    News Emergency services attended the scene of the collision

    Cocky pic captures an Aussie moment on a Hills Hoist

    premium_icon Cocky pic captures an Aussie moment on a Hills Hoist

    News Photo grabs attention of being Aussie before Australian Day

    DEMAND FOR CHANGE: Yellow vests march in Bundy

    premium_icon DEMAND FOR CHANGE: Yellow vests march in Bundy

    Politics Residents go fluoro to join the fight for government transparency