Liam Plunkett has been fully exonerated of tampering with the ball during the second one-day international against Pakistan.
Liam Plunkett has been fully exonerated of tampering with the ball during the second one-day international against Pakistan.
Funny grip: Pom’s sus act cleared despite fan outrage

13th May 2019 11:57 AM

England bowler Liam Plunkett has been fully exonerated of tampering with the ball during the second one-day international against Pakistan.

A short clip from Saturday's match at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton attracted the attention of Twitter users, with some calling foul over a three-second sequence when the 34-year-old rubs his fingers along the surface of the Kookaburra ball.

The player himself is understood to have raised the issue after becoming aware of it and was cleared swiftly by umpires Chris Gaffaney and Australian Paul Reiffel, in accordance with match referee Richie Richardson.

A short ICC statement read: "The ICC has confirmed that the match officials are comfortable there was no attempt by Liam Plunkett to change the condition of the ball or any evidence of this on the over-by-over examinations of the ball throughout Saturday's ODI clash in Southampton."

The England and Wales Cricket Board declined to comment but is understood to be content that Plunkett has no case to answer.

