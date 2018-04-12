Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Liam Picken after being knocked out against Hawthorn. Picture: Michael Klein
Liam Picken after being knocked out against Hawthorn. Picture: Michael Klein
AFL

Concussion may end the season for Footscray's Liam Picken

12th Apr 2018 6:12 PM

WESTERN Bulldog Liam Picken's season could be over - with his career in doubt -  coach Luke Beveridge has revealed.

Picken, who turns 32 late this season, has not played since suffering a heavy concussion during a pre-season match.

The 2016 premiership star has been unable to take part in any serious training since the incident, with the club taking an understandably cautious approach.

Speaking on radio on Thursday afternoon, Beveridge said no risks would be taken with the star utility.

"There is every chance Liam doesn't play again this year," Beveridge told SEN.

Liam Picken with wife Annie Nolan and their three children Malachy, Delphi and Cheska. Picture: Hamish Blair
Liam Picken with wife Annie Nolan and their three children Malachy, Delphi and Cheska. Picture: Hamish Blair

Concussion continues to be a hot topic in the AFL, with former Brisbane Lion Justin Clarke and Hawk Jack Fitzpatrick among those to be forced from the game as a result of high knocks.

Picken is attended to by Bulldogs medicos after his concussion in the JLT Series. Pic: Getty Images
Picken is attended to by Bulldogs medicos after his concussion in the JLT Series. Pic: Getty Images

Related Items

afl bulldogs footscray liam picken luke beveridge

Top Stories

    DON'T BLAME US: Charity says dumping not on them

    DON'T BLAME US: Charity says dumping not on them

    News A PHOTO of a massive pile of dumped clothing has been posted to social media, and some are laying blame on Bundy charities.

    Fur-real? 41 impounded animals need your help

    Fur-real? 41 impounded animals need your help

    Offbeat Bundaberg Pound is almost full.

    College's $2m facelift nearing, contractors invited to apply

    College's $2m facelift nearing, contractors invited to apply

    News Bundaberg Christian College set for serious makeover

    BREAKING: Woman overboard, Bundy families caught up in panic

    BREAKING: Woman overboard, Bundy families caught up in panic

    Breaking Emergency at sea as woman goes missing off cruise ship

    • 12th Apr 2018 7:00 PM

    Local Partners