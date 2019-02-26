LGAQ blasts Labor over 'major' council election changes

REFORMS: Local government minister Stirling Hinchcliffe says it's natural for incumbents to favour the 'system that got them there'.

THE Local Government Association of Queensland has hit out at Labor's plan to introduce compulsory preferential voting in the 2020 council elections.

Local Government Association of Queensland president and Sunshine Coast Council Mayor Mark Jamieson said councils were deeply concerned.

Cr Jamieson said councils deserved to be consulted about such a major change and it was disappointing the issue had not had input from local governments.

Cr Jamieson said neither the Crime and Corruption Commission's report on its Belcarra investigation nor the Soorley review into the conduct of the last local government elections had recommended the compulsory voting system.

"Local councils are keen to work with the government on reform, but we will not put up with major changes like this being forced on the sector when there is no robust evidence base to support the changes that the Palaszczuk government is now proposing,” he said.

Cr Jamieson said there was no compelling case for change that would do anything to strengthen the "integrity, transparency and sustainability of councils”.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said the council expected the LGAQ to be consulted.

"Until there is consultation in relation to this and other changes that are being proposed, we'll wait to see the detail before making comment,” he said.

Cr Jamieson said the Fitzgerald Inquiry, via the Electoral and Administrative Review Commission, had found optional preferential voting was fairer.

"The Palaszczuk government needs to be far more transparent with fundamental changes to the local government electoral system if it is to have any credibility around its motives,” he said.

Local government minister Stirling Hinchcliffe said proposed reforms had come about after issues were raised by stakeholders, who would again be consulted in the process of the changes being brought to parliament.

"We need to make sure that the reforms that take place that have an effect on that poll itself or indeed the way in which local government operates needs to be flagged with potential candidates and with the local governments and the Electroal Commission of Queensland - which will conduct that election - well ahead of time,” he said.

"It's not uncommon for those people who are incumbents to prefer the system that got them there but it's a matter for the stakeholders including local governments, including mayors and councillors across the state... as we consult them about this matter.”

Mr Hinchcliffe said the State Government's raft of local election reforms were about restoring and enhancing accountability and integrity.

"There are other proposals that relate to the conflict of interest and material conflict of interest requirements that were changed with local government last year there are also changes that include restoring the status of the situation when mayors had to develop the budget in consultation with councils as opposed to it being their own budget and also the issues around what direct relationship the mayor has in terms of staff in terms of being able to give direction to people other than the CEO so there's some matters there that have been the subject of policy decisions by the LGAQ and have been matters that have been raised with us as part of this accountability and integrity reform,” he said.

Compulsory preferential voting requires voters to number every candidate on their ballot paper from their first preference to their last, whereas the optional system allows voters to vote for as few or as many candidates as they wish.