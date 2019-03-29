Menu
A still image from the video posted online.
Politics

LGAQ asks locals to fight compulsory preferential plan

Crystal Jones
by
29th Mar 2019 3:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Local Government Association of Queensland has launched an online campaign to stop the introduction of compulsory preferential voting at the 2020 council elections.

The State Government is planning to introduce the rule as part of a raft of local government reforms.

The LGAQ's campaign was launched with a video on social media featuring mayors across Queensland speaking out against compulsory preferential voting and proportional representation.

Sunshine Coast Mayor and LGAQ presidnet Mark Jamieson said forcing people to vote for candidates they knew nothing about was unfair.

"Compulsory preferential voting combined with proportional representation made it possible for Fraser Anning to park himself in the Senate on the strength of just 19 first preference votes," he said.

Locals have until Tuesday to contribute at www.handsoffmycouncil.com.au.

