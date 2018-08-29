LG G7 Australian review: how clever is the AI camera?

BOOM BOX: The LG G7 features one of the best speakers in a phone around.

BOOM BOX: The LG G7 features one of the best speakers in a phone around.

CAN your phone take a better photo than you can? That's the question posed by the artificial intelligence driven approach used in the LG G7 ThinQ smartphone.



LG Electronic's premium mobile device not only features smart AI to power your photography but better speakers and audio options than most phones, even higher end devices like the Samsung Galaxy and Apple iPhone series.



It also features a 6.1 inch display which has a super brightness mode which is particularly useful in harsh daylight conditions.



Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform, the LG G7 ThinQ has enough RAM and internal storage to run the most graphic intense gaming apps with relative ease.

With Gorilla Glass 5 glass on the front and back, it looks super polished and not unlike the top of the range iPhone X.



The LG G7 ThinQ has an 8MP camera up front and 16MP lenses on the back in both standard and super wide-angle configurations.

SMART AI: LG G7 uses artificial intelligence to take a better photo. Most of the time the results are pretty good. Mark Furler





The wider mode delivered great landscape shots, even for objects you are pretty close to - such as the stonework of a large bridge.



The AI camera now has 19 shooting modes, up from eight in the LG V30S ThinQ.



As you enter AI mode, the camera scans the scene, popping up words like nature, water, reflection, silhouette, trees, architecture, vegetation, as it assesses the right settings.



Most times, the settings applied very well, ensuring a better shot than most people would take. Some of the results were stunning - and watching the process unfold makes mobile photography more interesting.

Photos View Photo Gallery





But AI does mean taking a photo takes longer - and the novelty can wear off, so you might find yourself reverting to other 'normal' modes after the novelty wears off.



The camera also has new AI features for low light photography, including pixel 'binning' and software processing.



Live Photo mode records one second before and after the shutter is pressed for snippets of unexpected moments.



Stickers uses face recognition to generate fun 2D and 3D overlays such as sunglasses and headbands that can be viewed directly on the display.



Portrait Mode generates out-of-focus backgrounds. This bokeh effect can be generated using either the standard or super wide-angle lens.



You can also use Google Lens to find more information on landmarks, plants, books, text and so on in your field of view.

The wide angle lens comes in handy for shots like this. Mark Furler





The LG also has a Google Assistant button with allows for voice activation features.



It has Super Far Field Voice Recognition (SFFVR), allowing voice commands from up to five metres away.

The LG G7 ThinQ sports a QHD+ (3120 x 1440) display with a 19.5:9 FullVision screen ratio.



In Super Bright mode, it has an impressive 1000-nit display and a 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut.



Display options include Auto, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game and Expert. You can fine tune the image even further by adjusting the screen temperature and RGB levels individually.





The most impressive thing about the LG G7 is the sound that comes out of its Boombox Speaker. The speaker uses the internal space as a resonance chamber to deliver industry-leading bass.



This is particularly noticeable when you place the phone on a solid surface or box.



Another super cool feature is DTS:X which delivers virtual 3D sound for all content, up to 7.1 channel audio with earphones. It also offers Hi-Fi Quad DAC.



With a price tag of around $1000, the LG G7 offers a solid alternative to the leading competition.

It's camera is clever, but not as good as that on the top of the range Samsung, iPhone and Huawei devices.

But for audophiles, it's a worthy consideration.



LG G7 THINQ SPECIFICATIONS

• Chipset: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 845 Mobile Platform

• Display: 6.1-inch QHD+ 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright Display (3120 x 1440 / 564ppi)

• Memory: LG G7 ThinQ: 4GB LPDDR4x RAM / 64GB UFS 2.1 ROM / MicroSD (up to 2TB)

• Camera:

- Rear Dual: 16MP Super Wide Angle (F1.9 / 107°) / 16MP Standard Angle (F1.6 / 71°)

- Front: 8MP Wide Angle (F1.9 / 80°)

• Battery: 3000mAh

• OS: Android 8.0 Oreo

• Size: 153.2 x 71.9 x 7.9mm

• Weight: 162g

• Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 5.0 BLE / NFC / USB Type-C 2.0 (3.1 compatible)

• Others: Super Bright Display / New Second Screen / AI CAM / Super Bright Camera / Super Far Field Voice Recognition / Boombox Speaker / Google Lens / AI Haptic / Hi-Fi Quad DAC / DTS:X 3D Surround Sound / IP68 Water and Dust Resistance / HDR10 / Google Assistant Key / Face Recognition / Fingerprint Sensor / Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 3.0 Technology / Wireless Charging / FM Radio

