Lexi home and adjusting to the new challenges

MOVING AHEAD: Lexi Briggs and her mum Janice Saker are slowly adapting to life again after Lexi's accident.

AT JUST two years old, Lexi Briggs has tackled more than her share of adversity.

But the Bundaberg toddler is taking it all in her stride as she adjusts to life after losing her left hand in a backyard lawn mowing accident.

After spending five weeks in a Brisbane hospital following the January 2 accident, fiercely independent Lexi is back home and quickly working out for herself how to use her right hand, with what remains of her left hand, to do all the things she used to.

It's now a waiting game as her family, mum Janice Saker, dad Craig Briggs and brother Joel Briggs travel with Lexi to consult with doctors in Brisbane every two months.

With no fingers or thumb, and the end of her hand covered in skin grafts, there is hope however that when she's older Lexi can have prosthetic fingers attached to the three remaining tendons and bones, and wires inserted during surgery.

"We travel to Brisbane every two months so they can check the grafts and we do scar management treatment here in Bundy,” Ms Saker said.

"We now have to wait until she's six or seven-years-old so the doctors can see the structure of her bones to see if they can give her any use.

"They were talking about using her second toe as a thumb but we said no because then she would have a hand and a foot that wouldn't be normal,” Mr Briggs said.

Ms Saker said Lexi's ability to tackle things head-on was inspiring.

"She's using her hand like she normally would. She's climbing and everything,” she said.

"I start peeling a banana for her but she wants to do it herself, so I peel it halfway and then she's worked out a way to peel it, so she's taught herself what works best for her.”

MOVING AHEAD: Lexi Briggs and her mum Janice Saker are slowly adapting to life again after Lexi's accident. Mike Knott BUN210417LEXI4

But coming home hasn't been without its difficulties, some days stepping outside is enough to relive the traumatic experience that saw Lexi place her hand in the path of the ride-on mower blade.

"Sometimes there are days that we don't want to go in the back yard, but we go so that Lexi can get used to running around, but she's not frightened of the back yard, just loud noises can get to her,” Ms Saker said.

"We had Craig's sister come and stay with us for the first two weeks when we came home so we had someone to talk to if we needed to.”

But the family said the support they had received from family, in particular Mr Briggs' family, as well as their neighbours, who ran to their aid at the time of the accident and had helped out since they returned, had been overwhelming and they were extremely grateful.