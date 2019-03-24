Viral blunder sparks Ricciardo roast

Daniel Ricciardo is seeing the lighter side of life after his horror Australian GP.

Lewis Hamilton and Daniel Ricciardo may be F1 rivals, but that has not stopped them exchanging comical memes on social media in the wake of the Australian GP.

It all started in the build-up to F1's season-opener when a young local fan said in an interview that he was supporting "Daniel Avocado" over the weekend.

Word quickly spread to Ricciardo and his Renault team as the interview went viral, with the youngster invited to meet Australia's F1 hero at Albert Park.

But the inadvertent "avocado" name has stuck, with world champion Hamilton now getting in on the act to offer his own twist.

That post prompted a response from Ricciardo on Instagram, tagging Hamilton in a photo of his avocado and ham sandwiches.

And F1's world champions reckon a "bromance" between two of the grid's biggest stars has bloomed.

For the record, here's the young man who sparked this whole thing.

Ricciardo endured a horrific start to his Renault career, ripping his front wing off seconds after the start of the Australian Grand Prix last week and retiring 32 laps in as his cursed run at his home race continued.

He vowed in future to ease off the media and promotional commitments to make sure his preparation was better and now has to set his sights on the rest of the season with the French team.

Renault isn't expected to challenge Mercedes, Ferrari or Red Bull for many podiums or a world title but Ricciardo will at least be buoyed by the words of McLaren star Carlos Sainz, who had positive vibes for Renault as the team acts as McLaren's engine provider.

"I feel a step in the right direction," Sainz, who drove for Renault in 2017 and 2018, said of the team's power unit according to Motorsport.com. "I still think we are a bit behind the Ferrari and Mercedes engines, but it definitely feels like we have something to fight with now, finally.

"I have done four years in Formula 1, all those four years has been 10km/h down on all the straights.

"So finally, to be turning up to Melbourne and to be just 2/3km/h down maybe on the top teams, is a really, really encouraging scenario.

"They seem to have clear ideas of how to develop the engine during the year so that gives some positive vibes also.

"I would praise Renault in that sense because it finally seems like they've done the step that we were needing two years ago.

"I trust Renault, they've done steps, so hopefully we can keep pushing."

Daniel Ricciardo (left) started the season in the worst possible fashion.

