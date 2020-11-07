Low-cut fashion trend is too racy for planes

From flashy crop tops to plunging necklines, fashion at 38,000 feet has caused more than a little turbulence during the pandemic.

Despite a record number of flights staying well and truly on the tarmac (here's looking at you, COVID-19) - there's still been plenty of incidents in the air to keep flight staff busy.

This week, a US mum says she was "humiliated and embarrassed" after nearly being kicked off a flight due to her revealing leopard print outfit.

Eve J Marie was on the flight from Dallas to Tulsa with Southwest Airlines (SWA), when she says a flight attendant approached her and said she was in breach of their dress code.

The 26-year-old mother claims she was told she'd have to leave the plane if she couldn't change her clothes as she was showing too much cleavage.

Eve J Marie, was flying from Dallas, Texas to Tulsa, Oklahoma alongside her seven-year-old son. Picture: Jam Press

Eve said she couldn't help the size of her breasts, and that despite being a A-list member with the airline, she felt like the other women on the plane were judging her outfit.

"I'm an A-list member for SWA and have a credit card with the airline and I have perks that allow any person travelling with me to fly free because of my high status with the airline," she said.

"So even as being a loyal customer with them, I felt like the other women on the plane were judging me based on my attire and they were saying my breasts are too large.

"Well, that's something I can't help."

The young mum was asked to cover up on a plane. Picture: Jam Press

The Playboy model says she was only alerted to the fact there was a problem with her outfit when a flight attendant apologetically came over to have a word.

In the end, the flight attendant gave Eve her work jumper to wear for the duration of the flight, and she was forced to sit for the entire journey with the sweater tied around her.

But it's not the first time this year alone that a revealing top has cause turmoil before takeoff.

Just weeks into 2020, and before coronavirus had taken hold of the world (remember those days?), another American passenger said she was "humiliated" when United Airlines staff nearly banned her from a flight, claiming that her clothes were too inappropriate to fly.

Andrea Worldwide was boarding a flight from Denver, Colorado to Newark in New Jersey on January 13 when a male employee stopped her from getting on the plane.

Her outfit, according to the post, was made up of a black top with a low-cut neckline, which showed a bit of her bralette underneath. Over the top, she was also wearing a cardigan and a scarf.

Andrea Worldwide was boarding a flight from Denver, Colorado to Newark, New Jersey on January 13 and says she was ‘humiliated’.

In a post on Facebook, Andrea said she was eventually told her shirt was too low-cut, but after a short discussion with the aircrew, she was then allowed to board the flight with her fellow passengers.

Andrea told local media CBS that despite receiving an apology from the supervising flight attendant, she was allowed to get on the plane, and was also offered a $100 travel voucher, which she refused.

Another traveller, this time on board a Southwest Airlines flight in October, didn't receive the same treatment.

Kayla Eubanks, who boarded a flight in New York bound for Chicago, was banned from boarding for wearing an apparent "lewd, obscene and offensive" outfit.

Ms Eubanks unleashed on the US airline on Twitter, claiming that a Southwest employee said she couldn't board unless she covered up.

Kayla, who was pulled up over this outfit on board a plane, said she felt she had suffered discrimination because of her race and gender.

After demanding to see the policy whereby the airline could stop passengers from boarding based on their attire, she was presented with a clause from the airline saying Southwest reserves the right to ban customers "wearing clothes that are lewd, obscene or patently offensive".

Ms Eubanks was put onto a later flight to Chicago, with a Southwest spokesperson saying their airport staff followed rules and worked "to promote a family-centric environment".

"We count on our customers to use good judgment and exercise discretion while travelling," the statement read, adding that Ms Eubanks had been refunded for her flight.

In the UK, Thomas Cooke airlines was forced to apologise to a 21-year-old woman for threatening to boot her from a flight for wearing "inappropriate" attire.

Emily O'Connor, who was travelling on a Thomas Cook Airlines flight from Birmingham Airport in the UK to Tenerife in the Canary Islands on March 2, claimed cabin crew asked her to cover up because her black crop top and loose-fitting high-wasted pants were "causing offence".

Ms O'Connor was told to put a jacket on.

Ms O'Connor took the judgement into her own hands by standing up on the flight and asking fellow passengers whether they were offended by her outfit, and received no response.

According to CNN, Ms O'Connor said the flight manager, along with four other cabin crew staff, requested that she put on a jacket or be removed from the plane.

"The manager then went to get my bag to remove me from the flight," she wrote on Twitter, adding that her cousin - who was seated at the front of the plane - provided her with a jacket.

The airline issued Ms O'Connor with an apology, saying they didn't mean to "upset" her.

"We are sorry that we upset Ms O'Connor," the airline said in a statement seen by CNN. "It's clear we could have handled the situation better.

"In common with most airlines we have an appropriate attire policy. This applies equally to men and women of all ages without discrimination. Our crews have the difficult task of implementing that policy and don't always get it right," the airline added.

Eve J Marie posts a video before boarding the flight she was told she would be removed from unless she changed her revealing outfit. Picture: Jam Press

The young mum said she was humiliated on the flight Picture: Jam Press

This woman was stopped from boarding and staff indicated her top was inappropriate.

Kayla was forced to cover up on a plane.