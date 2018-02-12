LETTERS: Why not help a candidate?

HELP OUT: A letter writer says handing out for candidates can be a rewarding experience.

HELP OUT: A letter writer says handing out for candidates can be a rewarding experience. Mike Knott BUN290118POLLING8

Lend a hand

WANT to join a fun group and help choose our rulers?

Why not offer to hand out how-to-vote pamphlets at the next voting day?

These people arrive at the polls long before starting time laden with not only advice about their chosen candidate but plenty of food and drink.

Rival teams are often greeted like long-lost friends and gossip is quickly exchanged.

As the day progresses, food and drink is often shared and on occasion when someone must be absent, his or her voting information is handed out by rivals.

Rarely is there any real disagreement.

It may be an odd way to help a candidate but it seems to work well.

For the worker, there is sometimes the warm feeling of satisfaction that their candidate was elected in a small way due to their efforts.

FREDERICK F ARCHER

Bundaberg

Impressive words

I HAVE written many letters to the NewsMail over the years castigating the member for Burnett Stephen Bennett for his biased, unknowledgeable, sometimes silly contributions to this newspaper.

Recently I requested him to refrain from his silly attacks on our government and concentrate on his real work as Shadow Minister for Child Safety, Youth, Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence and Veterans.

I was more than pleased to see his article (NM, 9/2) bringing to our attention the abuse problems being faced by our youth.

The really impressive part came in his last paragraph, quote ... "I have engaged with the minister responsible and will continue to have frank discussions so that we can work together to stop this cycle".

Wow, a bipartisan Stephen, I never thought that we would hear those words coming from you.

So congratulations are in order, welcome to politics 2018 style.

Please keep up this excellent work and leave all of the nonsense behind you. That would go a long way to proving that a leopard can change his spots.

R HENDERSON

Sharon

Bad health

QUEENSLANDERS deserve a world-class health system, but Labor isn't delivering.

Our hard-working doctors, nurses and paramedics need more help at the frontline to manage demand and improve patient outcomes.

Unfortunately it seems that the new Health Minister Steven Miles isn't up to the job.

Minister Miles or "Dr Dolittle" has had a horror first two months as health minister.

Ambulance ramping is on the rise, the dental waiting list is blowing out and our emergency departments are under more stress with patients not being seen within clinically recommended times.

Rather than pick political fights, Steven Miles should be doing his job and improving frontline services for Queenslanders.

Yet, he is wasting money on a report that is trying to concoct an argument about a federal funding shortfall.

The truth is that there is more money than ever coming from Canberra and it will only increase in the coming years.

ROS BATES

Shadow Minister for Health and Ambulance Services

Shadow Minister for Women

Sorry, not sorry

HEY Barnaby!

You lost your rights to privacy when you and your parliamentarians took away our privacy rights when you introduced metadata laws etc and no federal ICAC.

Sorry not sorry, but no sympathy from us.

DANIEL GORZA

Alloway

Mean government

WELL, well this mean and nasty Federal Government has saved $1.4 billion over the past 18 months by screwing the most vulnerable people in Australia.

They should be so proud of themselves.

We really need a government of the people, for the people, and we need it now.

We have well in excess of three million people living below the poverty line, struggling to survive, these are the facts.

This government prattles on about creating 403,000 jobs last year, what they don't tell you is that "real" unemployment in Australia is about 9.8 per cent with a figure of about 980,000 people unemployed, so in reality they are making no impression.

SHAUN NEWMAN

Deeragun