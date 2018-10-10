LETTERS: Why is Opera House advertising such a big deal?

GOOD FOR THE GOOSE...: Even Uluru has had images protected on it, so there's no problem with doing it to the Opera House, says a reader.

GOOD FOR THE GOOSE...: Even Uluru has had images protected on it, so there's no problem with doing it to the Opera House, says a reader. News Corp

Priorities wrong

OUR priorities seem to have become inverted.

Our chief concern should not be of highrises and development but the development of our children to become better citizens.

Our world is changing rapidly but people fail to realise the needs of stability, consistency and love of our children remain the same.

We must discipline our children. Very few families discipline their children who run riot in public places; break into houses and businesses, take drugs and add to domestic violence.

When I first came to Bargara more than 50 years ago, I was a carpenter and my wife a school teacher. We decided to help the children of Bargara develop for the future.

We, both local preachers, worked in the Sunday school and ran a Friday night youth club.

We tried to mould the minds of the children to the hope of their creator, for His servants have received their all from Him.

We gathered the parents and told them we were not babysitters but were hoping to teach their children respect and what was right and good.

Some of these people are still in Bargara and are good business people.

One of our programs was to clean the foreshore from the Basin to Nielson Park once a month and after a time some of the parents joined us.

A word for Gary Brandon and George Martin (NM, 03/10). You must have been sleeping and have suddenly woken and found you are the only community that hasn't been heard.

Also I wish the Local Government Minister does not get involved as whatever he says or does will be wrong as did Peter Beattie.

This is a local government matter and we know what will be better for our future, except for a few selfishly minded people.

I'll ask Mr Wei to book a table for him and me on the ninth-floor cafe so together we can enjoy the moods of the sea.

MALAKAI KOLOI

Avenell Heights

Strange response

AS I listened to the ABC radio on Monday, I was confronted with the terrible umbrage regarding advertising on the Sydney Opera House; a horse race of all things.

It is a little strange that people from so many different walks of life think it is so wrong that this iconic building should be associated with advertising an event that encourages gambling.

A more than strange response.

Was not a goodly proportion of the money that built this iconic structure gambling money?

Per chance, are we that buy the odd Lotto ticket donors and not gamblers?

BILL TAYLOR

Avenell Heights

Can't please all

THE controversy over the use of public buildings for "advertising” is absolutely ridiculous.

These light shows are not permanent they are only shown for a short period.

Some people find the current light show offensive because it involves gambling but what about all the other light shows?

People might find the gay mardi gras or NAIDOC Week or the grand final offensive.

All these and more have been displayed on not only the Opera House but on public buildings all over our great country.

Even Uluru has been used to promote some event or another. The old adage of "you can't please everyone” is extremely relevant at this point in time, just like our own Jewel development.

When the whingers have a sleep they will forget all about what happened a few days ago and look for a brand new target for their frustrations.

JIM CARTER

Elliott Heads

Respect retail staff

I'VE worked in retail for more than 15 years.

I'm always hearing or reading about complaints of poor customer service and yes there is bad customer service out there.

But how many times do we hear about bad customers and the way they treat retail workers?

Retail workers get verbally and physically abused. It could be for just not having stock available or simply because the customer hasn't brought in a receipt for a return, so they'll abuse the poor retail worker behind the counter.

Retail workers so often get verbally and physically attacked by customers for something that is not their fault.

Customers throw their items and money on the counter. Or insist you carry their items to their car, not because they're unable but as I heard stated once, retail workers aren't good for much else.

Some people don't care about how they treat others. They don't care what they say and do and how it affects other people. They don't care if their actions hurt someone else. Or they will complain simply to try and get discounts or gift cards. Retailers have a job to do like anyone else. If people can't treat people with respect, shop online.

LEE LESTER

Bundaberg