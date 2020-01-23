LETTERS: 'Why I won't keep my eye on the speedometer'

Speeding tickets

I DROVE 10 years in London, six years in Wales, 16 years in Sydney and three years in Wollongong.

During that 35 years of driving I got one ticket for failing to stop at a stop sign, which was infringed by a native tree.

That was in Sydney.

I have been driving in Bundaberg for 16 years.

During that time I have received three tickets so the local traffic cops have been busy doing their job.

Unfortunately they hide in parked unmarked cars and film us as we pass.

The last ticket was for exceeding the speed limit by 9km/h.

Once upon a time you got a warning, now damage to your wallet.

I protested to the director of speed cameras.

I was directed to keep my eye on the speedometer.

If I did that all the time I would cause accidents.

My respect for the police has suffered a severe dent, as my car would, if my eye was constantly on the speedometer.

JOHN SCARBROW

Bundaberg North

Bundaberg mayor Jack Dempsey. Mike Knott BUN200219JACK1

Experience counts

AS STATED many times, the NewsMail endeavours to give a balanced portrayal of topics as they come to hand.

The forthcoming council elections being case in point.

The candidates for positions on the council give their views on what they see as necessary for the local governance of the city and region and how better than their fellow candidates they are to do this.

Therefore one would expect new candidates to put before the voters their achievements and qualifications of past endeavours to give said voters a picture of their business acumen.

Cr Jack Dempsey has many achievements to his credit being familiar with government procedures and having demonstrated his ability to gain government co-operation in matters. He has past experience as a government minister so is no newcomer to the world of politics.

J THOMAS

Bundaberg

Greyhound racing has been under the spotlight. Max Fleet

Abuse of animals

GREYHOUND racing is in the headlines once again (NM, 08/01).

Why is this blood sport not banned?

This sport and thoroughbred horse racing are so corrupt and cruel.

Owners get away with cruelty acts, dumping dogs in the bush and blooding using innocent animals.

You people who bet on any races are supporting cruelty to animals, but you don't care keep wasting your money as long as you get your kicks on abuse to animals.

B WARDROP

Bundaberg

Bigots should leave the country, says one letter writer.

Bigots should leave

OH. How much I concur with Mike O'Conner (NM, 22/1).

All bigots should not only be asked to leave this wide brown land but be compelled to do so and have their Australian passports revoked even before they leave.

DIETER MOECKEL

Wonbah

Cr Ross Sommerfeld. Mike Knott BUN260619ROSS2

Retire with thanks

MY WIFE and I would like to offer all our best to Councillor Ross Sommerfeld in his retirement.

Ross has been a credit to Bundaberg Regional Council since he was elected. You would not find a better person anywhere.

Ross has been a totally committed councillor and a team player when he has needed to be. His record is testament to that.

We hope you enjoy your retirement with your wife Linda and family.

SAM WILLIAMSON

Bargara