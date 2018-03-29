LETTERS: Why can cars spew toxins near doorways?

SMOKING ISSUE: A letter writer questions why drivers can park near shop entrances where smokers can't smoke.

Double standards

I AM trying to deal with the irony of not being able to smoke within 4m of the door of commercial premises but being able to park your car or ute rear end in near a commercial doorway and exhaust your car's poisonous fumes over pedestrians or coffee drinkers less than 4m.

While there may be a lack of legislation, there is certainly a lack of sensitivity from some drivers who can push their toxic fumes over shoppers while chatting on their phones in air-conditioned cars or simply parking rear end in at shopping centres. It can be simply fixed.

RON HENRY

Coral Cove

Why the cacti?

BARGARA residents wonder why Bundaberg Regional Council has once again created an eyesore by chopping down all the foliage along the Moneys Creek Causeway at Bargara.

This area previously looked attractive but now, denuded apart from the cacti, it certainly is not.

A sign at the village side of the Causeway proclaims that the action was for the Fisheries Department and the Act of 2012.

Why would Fisheries want the removal of boughs and foliage above the creek waterway to be removed and be left with cacti?

Surely there are more important jobs that should be council workers' top priorities at this time.

HEATHER TORKINGTON

Bargara

Ethical dilemma

THE scandal with the ball tampering incident in South Africa is really a reflection of the abyss enveloping our political, corporate and ethical structures, and resultant from public apathy allowing such cheating to prosper.

We could start with some proper standards for politicians to stop the endless lies and half-truths and the increasing incidents of outright rorting of their generous allowances.

The churches also need some new rules to ensure their misdeeds are paid for by the perpetrators, and not passed onto the general public through making taxpayers foot the bills by friendly political parishioners.

Corporations also need to be required to establish a clearly defined social contract with the people to not only share in the wealth but also pay their fair share of taxes to share in the provision of funding for all business and society`s needs.

Only then could we realistically expect our sporting heroes to respect the finer aspects of their sports heritage, and play the game according to the laws and traditions.

MAX TANZER

Elliott Heads

Aged care in crisis

FOR nearly five years I've been visiting a person in aged care on an almost daily basis.

I also attended the Aged Care Crisis meeting held at the Bundaberg Bowls Club on March 15. Many thanks to the organisers.

Mr Pitt admitted to knowing little (if anything) about the problem, yet he belittled those attending, and disappeared long before the meeting ended.

There were harrowing stories to be heard, Mr Pitt, and you will not get my vote next time around.

Twice I've been to your office concerning aged care (you were out of town on both occasions).

We've seen how you address our issues. Demonise, deny and leave, seems to be the way to manage our affairs.

Your full-page advertisement two days later did nothing for this reader.

The aged care component of the panel seemed way too young to properly comprehend the issues at hand.

The nurses representative was circumspect, as were the two doctors, although one spoke about the difficulties of being appropriately attended on her aged care facility visits.

Mr Pitt demonised all those attending, plainly not comprehending the magnitude of the issue.

Many of the clients in these "homes” do not vote, but carers, relatives, EPAs and others do.

Perhaps you should be looking for another job.

H. P. BRABET

Bundaberg