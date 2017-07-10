LETTERS: Who does Batt intend to represent?

SPEAK UP: A reader says David Batt was silent on the issue of penalty rate cuts.

IN AN article published in the NewsMail (June 29), David Batt, LNP candidate for Bundaberg in the next state election, said that he wanted to be the spokesman for Bundaberg and represent the interests of the people of Bundaberg, or words to that effect.

It makes you wonder how he is speaking up for the interests of the low-paid workers of Bundaberg employed in the hospitality, retail and pharmacy industries who will suffer significant pay cuts as the full impact of the cuts to weekend penalty rates begin to be felt.

How is he speaking up for the loss of millions of dollars from the Bundaberg economy that will come from these cuts, with no guarantee that it will be returned to the economy through additional employment as the argument goes?

How did he represent the interests of the people of Bundaberg through the LNP and their federal Member for Hinkler when their party had the opportunity to prevent this from happening through federal legislation?

Yes, David is standing for state parliament but, as a possible future community leader, it is important for him and all our community leaders to speak up about all unfairness including this one, no matter which level of government or political party they represent and ensure all the people of Bundaberg get a fair deal.

So if David really wants to represent the interests of all the people of Bundaberg, will we soon hear him opposing these unfair wage cuts that will bring further stress to working families in our community and impact on our economy?

Will he join the voices of the majority of Australians who oppose these unfair cuts and work through his party to reverse them or is he just interested in representing the sectional interests of the LNP?

ROSS ROBERTSON

Bargara

NO CHOICE: Tim Nicholls will have to raise taxes if he's elected, says Treasurer Curtis Pitt.

CAT OUT OF BAG

INSTEAD of continuing their destructive campaign to talk down Queensland, LNP MPs might start explaining where the money is coming from to fund promises they are making without reliable costings and identified revenue sources.

The only conclusion - supported by the LNP leader's own statements - is that in office they would need to massively hike state taxes, fees and charges and destroy the highly competitive state tax system Queensland currently enjoys compared with other states.

Shadow Treasurer Scott Emerson is the latest to continue the LNP's ongoing campaign of relentless negativity by talking down regional economies.

Regional Queenslanders know that addressing high youth unemployment has been a priority for the Palaszczuk Government and it's why we introduced our Back to Work program with $10,000 and $15,000 payments to regional employers hiring unemployed or long-term unemployed jobseekers.

It's also why we extended it to include a $20,000 Back to Work Youth Boost grant for engaging 15 to 24-year-olds.

The Back to Work program has seen more than 5500 jobseekers secure employment in regional communities since July last year and its success saw funds in the recent State Budget to expand it into south-east Queensland.

By contrast, the LNP has been too lazy to develop an economic plan even after more than two years in opposition. They have failed to identify how they will fund their promises now that the LNP has supposedly ruled out asset sales.

I use the word "supposedly” because Tim Nicholls has a track record of saying one thing and doing another. For instance, before the 2012 election he was against asset sales, but was their biggest advocate when treasurer in Campbell Newman's government.

Also as treasurer he said, without asset sales, the only options were more LNP-style mass job cuts or higher taxes.

If he has ruled out both asset sales and forced job cuts, tax rises are the only option left - by the LNP's own admission.

CURTIS PITT

Queensland Treasurer and Trade Minister

Australian Opposition Leader Bill Shorten

DON'T BE SCARED

BILL Shorten seems absolutely convinced that the majority of Australians are in favour of same-sex marriage.

Why then is he afraid of allowing the people of Australia to have their say in a plebiscite?

He has been blocking the plebiscite right from the beginning because he knows that there are a number of gay and lesbian members in both houses of parliament and a vote by parliament would make same-sex marriage legal whether the people of Australia want it or not.

If he wants the matter settled, then he should get out of the way and allow the plebiscite to proceed.

This would settle the matter once and for all, one way or the other.

So come on Bill and your Labor Party, get this matter settled.

KJ VINCENT

Bundaberg West