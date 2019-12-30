Menu
Debate is raging over water in the region.
Letters to the Editor

LETTERS: Water, jobs and a big thank you

30th Dec 2019 7:49 AM
Stop playing politics over water

WHEN do politicians stop playing silly political games and start living in the real world? Good question, you ask.
In this case the answer is one out of two.

Here we have a mayoral contestant suggesting that we should investigate our water resources so that we can develop a plan of attack should the necessity arise.

Seems like a bit of forward thinking to me, which makes it a welcome relief to the head-in-the-sand attitude of Councillor Jason Bartels, who opposes the idea.

According to Cr Bartels, who has the portfolio of water resources, this proposal is absolutely ridiculous as we have plenty of water as most of our domestic supply, some 60 per cent, comes from underground bores whilst the remaining balance is supplied by Sunwater from the Ben Anderson Barrage.

This being the case means there is no need to develop any alternative plans as our water is secured, full stop.
He went on to say that Cr Blackburn should stop playing politics.

We all know that water comes from rain, Jason, and that without this ingredient we do not have anything, our taps run dry.

So the suggestion that I would make to you is that you stop playing politics and join Helen in her positive step.

To this date, the world's technological achievements do not extend to weather control and do we need to remind our illustrious water resource administrator that we are in drought throughout our great state, which most certainly could mean that we have to share our precious water with others who are in dire need.

So even though it may never happen, does not mean that it won't.

C BROWN
Burnett Downs

Focus should be on jobs

WE ALL remember when Queensland Labor sold all our assets and lost our AAA credit ratings. Well, the Palaszczuk Labor Government is at it again.

This year Queensland is getting record royalties from resources, but incredibly Labor has lost control of the state's finances.

It is revealed our debt is forecast to leap again to $83.5 billion and that the public service wage bill has blown out by almost $1 billion this year alone.

Rating agencies Moody's is now warning the out-of-control Palaszczuk Labor Government that we are in deep financial trouble.

Our state used to be Australia's economic powerhouse, but under Annastacia Palaszczuk we have lost our way and Queenslanders are paying the price.

The annual public service wages bill is now $7 billion higher in only four years under Labor.

Labor's spending is paid for by ordinary Queenslanders, who have been hit with an extra $2.2 billion in taxes this year, plus higher charges like car rego.

When you add the billions from gouging our electricity prices, you know Labor's policies are hurting our economy and removing opportunity for many in our region.

Annastacia Palaszczuk used to talk about "jobs, jobs, jobs", but this year more than 165,000 Queenslanders will be out of work.

We need to do more to help our unemployed, struggling families and small businesses.

STEPHEN BENNETT
Member for Burnett

A job well done 

THUMBS up also to the fantastic, reliable young man who delivers our junk mail to Innes Park Rd on his push bike.

Thank you for the great job you're doing.

PAULINE FITCH
Coral Cove

