26°
News

LETTERS: Vegan support

6th Jul 2017 10:36 AM
VEGAN SUPPORT: Mat Grills has got suppot for his vegan coffee discounts.
VEGAN SUPPORT: Mat Grills has got suppot for his vegan coffee discounts. Eliza Goetze

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Vegan support

Although most of us have grown up regarding cows milk as "normal” milk, it's not at all normal for us humans to be drinking it.

It's quite bizarre, in fact, and if you pictured yourself drinking it the natural way - crawling underneath a cow, grabbing her teat and sucking - you'd realise this.

But the worst aspect of drinking cow's milk is the cruelty.

Each year in Australia about 700,000 newborn calves are sent to the slaughterhouse in their first week of life just so their milk can be stolen for profit.

Stealing food from the mouths of babes is bad enough but killing the babies too is despicable.

JENNY MOXHAM

Victoria

What's happening?

I WISH to know what our state and federal members are doing about the doctor crisis here in Bundaberg.

We had a petition that gathered 11,000-plus signatures. Has this been acted upon?

Or are you lot sitting around doing what you do best, nothing?

The next issue is the exorbitant costs of electricity. It appears that the suppliers are holding the consumers to ransom.

I am aware that these issues might seem trivial to you people who earn mega dollars and get allowances for power etc.

But remember voters have extremely long memories and the political landscape has changed. In many cases the "we have always voted this way because our parents did” is gone and dusted.

I urge you to get off your well-padded chairs and do something instead of cutting ribbons and declaring such and such open.

Do what you were elected to do and work for the people.

PS: The NewsMail has finally shed some light on the ongoing saga of Ben McCormack. About time.

JIM CARTER

Elliott Heads

NRL expansion

PHIL Rothfield (NM, 26/06) is on the right horse about NRL expansion but pulls the wrong rein in calling for another Brisbane team and the death of yet another Sydney one.

Existing teams can't fill their grounds because they play too many home games.

Even the Broncos are usually 20,000 shy of capacity.

Another Brisbane won't address this.

And when clubs die they usually take their fans with them, out of the game and maybe to other codes.

NRL crowds have tanked because an overlong season is too hard on fans and players alike.

The draw is neither symmetrical nor fair, a logjam of expansion candidates are frozen out and the sport competes with itself at Origin time for fans and interest.

Oh, and like our many governments, the clubs know only how to spend money not save it.

Queensland doesn't deserve just another team, we deserve a conference of our own.

And the first new Queensland club should be based in Australia's ninth largest city, Sunshine Coast.

Try this for a blueprint bringing NRL action to a potential new audience of six million people.

Four six-team conferences: 1. Queensland including Adelaide. 2. NSW one. 3. NSW two including Perth. 4. New Zealand including Melbourne and Central Coast Bears.

Sixteen-round regular season.

Five rounds in conference followed by six rounds cross conference then final five rounds in conference.

Total of 192 club games

Top two teams in each conference make up final eight.

Quarter-final, semi-final and grand final series best of three contests.

No dead rubbers played.

Maximum season length 25 weeks (currently 30 weeks).

The shorter season would allow for State of Origin mid-season break to play on consecutive Wednesdays, with maybe NZ and Pacific Nation tests on the weekends.

After the grand final we could have a return of Queensland and NSW matches against international opposition before the full Tests were played.

PETER WILLIAMS

Bundaberg

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  letter letter to the editor opinion

Sneak peak into multi-million dollar home

Sneak peak into multi-million dollar home

This luxurious home at 830 Fingerfield Rd, Baffle Creek is selling for $2.15million.

UPDATE: Police identify suspect in farm stabbing

Police and ambulance personnel escort a woman from the Bourbong Street police station to an ambulance waiting outside.

The woman presented to the station and was taken to hospital

BREAKING: Dog attacks woman outside Red Rooster

Paramedics are on scene

Keep your paint out of landfill - for free

RECYCLE AND REUSE: Bundaberg Regional Council waste and recycling co-ordinator Kerry Dalton, Mayor Jack Dempsey and Councillor Scott Rowleson at today's launch of the Paintback facility.

Council brings recycling initiative to region

Local Partners

Kody in for long haul with recovery

Kody Collis, 19, was on his way home when he was hit by a Holden Captiva in the early hours of Sunday on June 25 on Maryborough St.

UPDATE: Community digs deep to support surf girl with cancer

SUMMER SURF GIRL: Gemma Henricksen has been diagnosed with a rare form of melanoma.

Donations pile in for charity fundraiser

HOLIDAY BOREDOM BUSTERS

MOVE NIGHT: Catch the movie Trolls tonight outdoors at Moore Park Beach Tavern.

What to do today

Songbirds take stage

Bundaberg singer Ruby Millson The X Factor. Supplied by Channel 7.

Winterfeast line up continues

HOLIDAY BOREDOM BUSTERS

HOLIDAY FUN: Aja Nicholas, Bella Beentjes, Macey, Lincoln and Joshua Nicholas at Bundy Bowl and Leisure.

What to do today

Seinfeld: What you never knew about the hit show

WHO was offered the role of George before Jason Alexander? How much did Jerry turn down for one more season? Here’s what you never knew about Seinfeld.

$6 movie tickets? There's now an app for that

Movie app gets cheap tickets.

App fills empty cinemas by offering cheap tickets

What does it take to make it on to Australian Ninja Warrior?

Queensland native Rory Rhodes takes on the obstacle course on Australian Ninja Warrior.

New series introduces viewers to popular sports challenge.

Living life in the fast lane

Fox Sports presenter Jess Yates. Supplied by Foxtel.

Fox Sport presenter Jess Yates is revved up for more Supercar action

Samuel Johnson's moment that broke Anh Do's heart

Anh Do struggles with a tragic story told by Samuel Johnson on his show Brush With Fame.

ACTOR Samuel Johnson revealed the full extent of his tragic past.

Get your artwork ready now for Moore Park fest

ART GALLERY: Allysa As, Kristina Arnott and Jane Arnott admire the artwork on display at the Moore Park Beach Festival in 2015. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

Time is running out to get your artwork in

Nick Kyrgios parties problems away after Wimbledon crash

The trio partied until the sun came up.

He was accompanied by two young women, a brunette and a blonde.

IMMACULATE LOW-MAINTENANCE HOME WITH PRIVACY

7a Greathead Road, Kepnock 4670

House 4 2 2 $339,000

Conveniently situated in Kepnock close to all amenities sits this modern immaculate home. The home is designed for those looking for the convenience of living in...

MUST BE VIEWED TO FULLY APPRECIATE!

23 Hinkler Avenue, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 3 $319,000

Situated on the high side of the roundabout near Bundaberg North Primary School out of harm's way including the biggest ever flood in recorded history of 2013 sits...

FOR THE BLENDED FAMILY- 5 BEDROOM HARDWOOD HOME WITH A HUGE SHED

5 Birks Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 5 2 3 $306,000

This is one for the blended family, a far bigger home than what you would expect from the road featuring 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Built with hardwood and...

3 Bedrooms + Granny Flat + Pool - 8.7 Acres or 3.52 HA

99 Boughtons Road, Bucca 4670

Rural 3 1 4 $338,000

Newly Listed At Bucca - Built in 1996 - Still Original Owners. A Fantastic Lifestyle Property only 28 minutes to Bundaberg. The home has an open plan design with...

3 Bedrooms + Granny Flat + Pool - 8.7 Acres or 3.52 HA

99 Boughtons Road, Bucca 4670

3 1 4 $338,000

Newly Listed At Bucca - Built in 1996 - Still Original Owners. A Fantastic Lifestyle Property only 28 minutes to Bundaberg. The home has an open plan design with...

ENJOY LIFE HERE

66 Commodore Drive, South Bingera 4670

House 3 2 2 $389,000

Life should be fun, come and inspect this lifestyle to see what a home built to have fun and just enjoy life is all about. The home situated high on a hill in a...

SECURE YOUR DREAM TODAY

Lot 52 Palermo Avenue, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land This is the ideal place to design and build the new home ... $164,990

This is the ideal place to design and build the new home you have always dreamed of. Lot 52 Palermo Avenue is a 735m2 easement free allotment located in a master...

SURROUND YOURSELF WITH QUALITY NEW HOMES

Lot 33 Venezia Court, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land Positioned in a small cul de sac Lot 33 Venezia Court is ... $162,000

Positioned in a small cul de sac Lot 33 Venezia Court is a 707m2 easement free allotment located in Belle Eden Estate. The estate is a master planned community in...

LIVE THE DREAM IN BELLE EDEN

Lot 71 Messina Way, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land Easement free and located in a master planned community is Lot 71 ... $161,000

Easement free and located in a master planned community is Lot 71 Messina Way. This level 796m2 allotment has 2 street access in an unbeatable location providing...

2 STOREY - 2 SHEDS -LARGE INGROUND WATER TANK IN REAR SHED 3.3 ACRES (1.36HA)

98 Blairs Road, Sharon 4670

Rural 4 2 5 Offers Over...

Price Reduction to Offers Over $339,000 4 B/R double brick home only 10 minute drive to Bundy. A very quiet private peaceful and tranquil setting. Upstairs: - has...

'We had to redo it three times': West Ipswich roadwork woes

ONGOING: Project manager explains why roadworks at the new service centre on Brisbane St, West Ipswich have been delayed.

The crew is working on the stormwater infrastructure

Huge luxury Coast home going to auction

Landmark three-storey home in a class of its own

Gold coloured twin towers planned for glitter coast

The River Terrace twin tower development. Pictures supplied by Gold Coast City Council.

Project will provide 4000

Exclusive CQ 'party island' for sale at bargain price

Wedge Island from the air.

Island off Capricorn Coast hits the market for less than $500K

Reno from hell: Builder pays $140,000 for extension disaster

Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.

Coast builder didn't finish the job, charged $60,000 in variations

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!