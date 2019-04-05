LETTERS: Urgent need for safety works on road corner

Safety worsened

I LIVE on the corner of Rosedale Rd and Meadowvale Rd and for years we have been petitioning the Department of Transport and Main Roads to improve the safety of the turn-off to the waste facility from the northwest and the turn-off to Meadowvale and Moorlands Rd from the southeast.

There have been many accidents in this 100m of the 100km road.

We were delighted to see the start of the upgrade to Rosedale Rd in this area recently and were looking forward to safer conditions.

What a letdown. The construction of a turn-off lane into the waste facility and Fig Tree Tce has made it safer when approaching from the southwest, but I do not recall any accidents involving vehicles turning right into the waste facility.

There was an electricity pole opposite the entrance to this facility up until a few years ago.

Thankfully, the electricity company shifted the pole to the other side of the road, as I have witnessed three vehicles crash into this pole.

To my astonishment, they are about to put a street light close to where this pole used to be. This light ideally should be positioned on the other side of Rosedale Rd.

Once again, vehicles will crash into this pole as it is close to the road - right beside our fence, which has also been crashed into three times.

Even more dangerous is the fact they have done away with the passing lane for through traffic that must pass stationary vehicles waiting to turn into Meadowvale/Moorlands Rd.

Many cars, buses, caravans and semi-trailers use this road and it will not be possible for them to pass a stationary vehicle on the left, where the speed limit is 100km/h at present.

Instead of making this area safer, these changes have doubled the danger.

I believe that when someone is killed here those who designed this should be charged.

Peter Honeywill

Meadowvale

Farmers beware

TIMES are tough for our cane farmers.

Drought, exorbitant power prices and world sugar prices below the cost of production means many local farmers will not make a profit this year and therefore pay little or no tax.

As these farmers are shareholders in Sugar Terminals Ltd, they receive a franked dividend from the company's profits.

If Shorten's Labor wins the next election, Labor's franking credit tax policies will mean that in the tough years these struggling farmers will be denied a refund of the tax paid on their share dividends.

These refunded franking credits might just help pay down some overdraft or an electricity bill, or simply put food on the table.

This is just another example of a flawed policy that will be another kick in the guts to hardworking cane farmers.

Richard Pascoe, the Labor candidate for Hinkler, should explain why he seeks to disadvantage struggling farmers and small businesses owners when they are down.

Be aware of the devil in the detail and be fully informed when casting your vote in the next Federal election.

Ken Tyson (retired farmer)

Bargara

Worship the creator

IN RESPONSE to Andy Mark, Elliot Heads (March 8), the Bible is a simple book to read and understand.

Science is only discovering what God has already put in place.

Your biggest mistake in life has been, you forgot to love him, love him, love him. You worship the creation, rather than the creator. There is a path to man that seems right and many go that way, and it leads to destruction.

Jesus is the way, the truth, and the life. God bless you sir.

Bernhand Dauboras

Thebeban