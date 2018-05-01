LETTERS: Unsung RSL heroes

TOP JOB: The Veterans Support Centre on Takalvan St, which officially opens this month, would be a great achievement for any RSL sub-branch, says one reader.

TOP JOB: The Veterans Support Centre on Takalvan St, which officially opens this month, would be a great achievement for any RSL sub-branch, says one reader.

Unsung heroes

IN LIGHT of recent events within the Bundaberg RSL Sub Branch, there has not once been any thanks forthcoming for the members who are no longer on the board because of those actions that came into play recently, but whose dedication, honesty and integrity should be noted and admired.

So may I take this opportunity to thank just two of the very hard-working members of the previous board.

They are Mat Louden and Tony Kimber.

I name these members because they have put in hundreds of hours over many months with the Veterans Support Centre becoming a reality for our veterans' welfare and well-being and the organisation of Anzac Day and Remembrance Day activities.

The Veterans Support Centre would be a great achievement for any RSL sub-branch, born from the forward vision of the former president, Paul Tramacchi, the official opening of which is set down for May 25.

Mr Kimber and Mr Louden did not have to carry on organising these events but saw them through because of their moral character and sense of responsibility.

They are the ones who do not look for accolades behind a microphone or expect ovations as it is not their style.

Their vast knowledge, experience and dedication in all matters that saw many thousands of dollars saved during construction of the Veterans Support Centre has now been lost for any future projects.

I would also like to take this opportunity to thank welfare officer Mick Lay for his expert guidance in the establishment of welfare programs for retired veterans and the extension of hospital and nursing home visit programs, which greatly improved those members' social connections, and his ever-available help for current returned veterans who are in need of professional contact.

These types of people are never read about but they are the quiet achievers who are the backbone of any worthy organisation.

Gentlemen, you are worthy members of our Bundaberg community and I salute you.

J. B. KIMBER

Svensson Heights

Anthem absent

I NOTE that several Anzac Day services deliberately omitted the New Zealand national anthem.

Does that mean that in future the commemorative day will be known as A-ac Day?

DIETER MOECKEL

Wonbah

Looking back

I WORKED at Barson Photographic Studio, with my late sister Dawn.

She did the retouching of negatives and I was a photographic colourist.

It was situated on the corner of Targo and Woondooma Sts many years ago.

I was 16, Dawn was 18.

I remember of a Monday morning a young fellow would drop off films to be processed.

My first impression of him was that he was a real gentlemen, a decent friendly person.

Unfortunately a fire had ripped through several shops in Targo St. Miss Barson's shop was one involved, her darkroom where she developed her photos was destroyed.

So me being the junior, it was my job to take the undeveloped photos to Ross Studio in Bourbong St. The Ross and Barson Studios were related.

The young fellow who dropped the films off was none other than Bryan Hodgkinson, the taxi driver who was murdered.

Later I left there, and went to John Blacks Dept. Store and worked as a ticket writer.

All these trades are obsolete now.

I later worked with Bryan Hodgkinson's sister, Doris Hillier. We all knew her as "Dorsie”. I feel very sorry for her and her family.

VAL HORAN

Bundaberg

No smoke and mirrors

I WRITE in relation to Queensland's Independent Public Schools (IPS).

There are 250 schools in the IPS program, a quota set by the former LNP government that was reached last year.

The Department of Education has engaged an independent consultant to evaluate the IPS program.

There are no smoke and mirrors with this evaluation. It is has been built in to the IPS program since 2013.

Given the Federal Government's support and funding for IPS ended last year, it makes sense to evaluate what the program is achieving.

There is no suggestion the independent evaluation of IPS will lead to the end of the program.

This is about talking to all stakeholders including parents, teachers and principals to help shape the future direction of the program in achieving the best educational outcomes for all students.

When the federal funding for IPS dried up last year, the Palaszczuk Government continued the grant of $50,000 for each of Queensland's 250 Independent Public Schools in 2018, at a total cost of $12.5 million.

GRACE GRACE

Education Minister