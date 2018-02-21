LETTERS: TV's a drama just 80km from Bundy

'Remote' control

WHILE empathising with residents of Eidsvold and surrounds who are experiencing TV signal problems (NM, 15/02) there is a much worse system forced on "remote” dwellers with the changeover to digital from analogue TV.

Just 80km out of Bundaberg, a major regional city, is not the Simpson Desert or beyond the fabled black stump but is what the government identifies as a "black spot”.

We were initially grateful, when acknowledging the situation, they provided all eligible viewers with a subsidised satellite dish and decoder box enabling free to air TV access using the VAST (Viewer Access Satellite Television) system.

It very soon became apparent that this acronym should actually translate to Vastly Annoying Substandard Television.

The reception is patchy at best with the slightest cloud, wind gust or some other inexplicable event constantly interrupting reception.

The viewing content has no local advertising with local news only being available on a dedicated channel broadcasting a pre-recorded loop at given times of the day.

As the broadcast stream is from across the far north, we are bombarded with clips preaching how to wash our hands after toileting or before handling babies, wash "snotty” faces to prevent glaucoma, to get tested for syphilis so as to not spread it to numerous partners, take enough fuel when going out in the tinny and for mothers to go home after dark to feed their kids rather than sitting in the dirt playing cards.

Obviously designed for remote indigenous communities, these ads are inappropriate for mainstream viewing.

The VAST decoder boxes are fraught with problems. We have resorted to owning two as at times - one has just returned from repair as the other is being sent off.

For us, "free to air” is a monumental misnomer.

Each repair entails $16.40 to send, $98 flat repair fee and $16.40 to return.

Multiply this exponentially and the inequality becomes glaringly evident.

Over the years, a letter to the communications minister has produced zero response, not even the arbitrary acknowledgement slip as has approaching the local MP and the ombudsman, who after an avalanche of excusing platitudes, finished with what translated to "your lifestyle choice, live with it”.

It seams that in relation to TV, phone, health care access and support services, half of Australians are less equal than others.

OLGA GEORGE

Berajondo

Fuel price problems

THE reason why our petrol prices are so high is that prime minister John Howard was persuaded by the petrol lobbyists to remove price control from fuel sales.

Mr Howard then tells us that removing price control from fuel would reduce prices through competition.

Abolishing fuel price control obviously allowed the fuel retailers to increase and not decrease prices, which clearly shows that Mr Howard's government was influenced by professional lobbyists.

The solution to the ever-increasing fuel prices is to have both town and city councils build, rent or buy petrol stations throughout Australia as council-run businesses that sell their fuels at realistic and reasonable prices.

Such a scheme would greatly bolster councils' income while providing drivers with reasonably priced fuel and thus drive down greedy fuel prices.

For a city the size of Bundaberg as an example, I would suggest having at least two council-owned fuel outlets so as to reduce the distance that drivers have to travel for cheap fuel.

I certainly hope that councils who read my message set up a committee to look into the matter so as to force down unrealistic fuel prices.

JOHN OWEN WILLIAMS

Moore Park Beach

Watch out for wildlife

TO THE callous driver who hit a kangaroo on Raines Rd, South Kolan, yesterday morning

You left this poor innocent animal in the middle of the road.

Don't panic though, I had the decency to remove her and check her pouch.

The tiny joey that should have been there was gone.

I won't assume you stopped to take it because you didn't bother check if the poor kangaroo was still alive.

I just pray you have significant damage to the front of your car.

Here is a little tip that any idiot who lives out of town knows: if it's raining, slow down and watch for the kangaroos that come out to eat.

JODIE HILLIER

South Kolan