LETTERS: Truck cargo more important than patients?

Supermen or doctors

ACCORDING to a report (NM, 17/07), doctors are working as long as 76 hours a week.

Going by memory, truck drivers must have a 10-hour break after working 11 hours by government regulation.

We can only assume that a truck and its contents are more valuable than any patient and needs more attention.

Perhaps a medical expert could tell us how a doctor is presumed to be capable and alert after such long and often stressful hours of work.

FREDERICK F ARCHER

Bundaberg

What about wrap?

SO! Woolies and Coles intend to stop the use of single-use plastic bags.

Too little too late.

What about the other multiple layers of plastics used as wrapping or containers?

One of the world's most remote places, Henderson Island, is the resting place for 17.6 tonnes of plastic from all over the world, including bottles from Germany, containers from Canada and a fishing basket from New Zealand.

The tiny uninhabited 3700ha atoll in the eastern South Pacific Ocean, home to 10 endemic species of plant and four land birds, has the highest density of anthropogenic debris recorded anywhere in the world, with 99.8% of the pollution plastic.

Most frightening is that the total load of marine plastics polluting on the island represents 1.98 seconds of annual plastics production.

DIETER MOECKEL

Wonbah

Taxi subsidy vital

THE Queensland Government has stepped up to tackle one of the many thorns in the side of the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) - transport.

The decision to reinstate the Taxi Subsidy for people accessing the scheme signals the removal of a significant barrier to social participation for people with a disability, and not a moment too soon.

Stories of people unable to access vital services, activities and therapies because they, quite simply, can't afford to get themselves there have plagued the roll-out of the scheme.

Long-awaited plans that meet genuine - and often desperate - needs, left dangling just beyond reach.

Having addressed a stumbling block for the NDIS and a source of unimaginable stress for many scheme participants in Queensland, our hope now is that the Queensland Government will go a step further and create a fast-track for people, previously deemed eligible, to re-enter the Taxi Subsidy Scheme. No mountain of paperwork - no imperative to justify their need all over again.

There is also a compelling argument for both the Queensland and Commonwealth governments to consider a more flexible personal transport subsidy scheme, so that people with a disability could choose a taxi, ride-sharing service or community bus service, depending on individual needs.

We need to seek innovative solutions to address fundamental kinks in the scheme. The reintroduction of the Taxi Subsidy Scheme is a practical first step - all governments must now work towards a national transport solution that will keep the NDIS moving in the right direction.

ANDREW DONNE

chief executive officer

Endeavour Foundation

Eat more green

A NEW study has found that there are four things we, as individuals, can do to combat climate change: have fewer (or no) children, ditch our cars, avoid air travel and move to a plant-based diet. The report says other tactics such as recycling, using your own shopping bags, changing light bulbs to energy-efficient varieties and doing laundry in cold water garnered almost tokenistic results by comparison.

Now, most of us only decide on procreation once or twice in a lifetime; we might buy a car every few years, and we may fly a handful of times a year.

But we make decisions on our eating habits three times a day, and that is an empowering thought.

According to the UN Convention to Combat Desertification, it takes up to 10kg of grain to produce just 1kg of meat, while more than 90% of all Amazon rainforest land cleared since 1970 is being used for grazing livestock. The Worldwatch Institute reports that a staggering 51% or more of global greenhouse-gas emissions are caused by animal agriculture.

Try going veg for your next meal.

You'll not only reduce your carbon footprint but also improve your health and help save animals from horrific deaths.

And the best news: you can make that difference three times a day.

DESMOND BELLAMY

special projects co-ordinator

PETA Australia