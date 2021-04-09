LETTERS: Republican party’s revenge plot

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Tighter voter access

In the USA, voting is not compulsory.

On 6 August, 1965, all Afro-Americans were finally granted the vote by the 19th Amendment.

The 2020 November election recorded a historical voter turnout, especially by Afro-Americans.

In March 2021, Georgia's Republican Party Governor, to counter its 2020 loss to Democrats, has legislated tighter restrictions for voting, but mainly absentee voting, going forward.

I believe it is an attempt to discourage voting by its minority citizens, namely Afro-Americans with identification difficulties, due to complicated and expensive systems in place.

Other Republican states are set to follow suit.

I believe it is an attempt to make absentee voting more difficult, with day and time limits and new proof of identity demands.

Many preferred to vote absentee in 2020, breaking records.

This, they hope, will discourage minorities, who mistrust the system, to venture out and vote.

It is blatantly obvious to Democrats and President Biden, this is the revenge of the Republican Party for the election loss.

The USA is supposedly the world's largest democracy: "for the people, by the people".

Republicans are creating a one-party, one-rule dictatorship, loyal to Trump; using his underhanded strategies.

- Eloise Rowe, Tannum Sands

FACEBOOK COMMENTS

A Federal MP has spoken up after a Central Queensland RSL decided to call off a major Anzac Day event over red tape.

﻿Tegan Churchill: The government have said all marches can go ahead as long as they have a COVID plan in place.

Daniel Oram: They can have thousands at a council sponsored car event but not an event to support our fallen country men and women. Shame on council.

Brendon Wrigley: I agree it's poor form, however if an event is willing to wade through all the red tape then good on them. You'll notice it's mainly the big events that can afford to go through all the hoops go ahead. Smaller events pull the pin as mainly volunteers are already stretched and can't deal with the extra burden. This is an example, classic by the coast has pulled the pin is another one. Too much red tape, big events can afford to deal with it, smaller events volunteers run can't.

Lyn Edmistone: These men fought and died for this country, think that is more important than a footy match or car rally. Oh forgot it don't bring in the big dollars so it's not important. Dreadful how they can be thought so little of. Should be no red tape to honour these people.

Di Wishart: And yet we can have protests in the street.

Suzette Caroline Statham OReilly: Yes and our soldiers fought and died when it was inconvenient for them. How can they do this and still walk the streets as free Australians???

Robert White: Yeah but you all know the COVID has to stay asleep till 8am when shops open and stays awake and active until after shops close, so we can't possibly go out when the COVID is NOT active and can spread fear and panic in the streets.

Leesa Tomlinson: They died for our freedoms. Bring on the marches, absolutely disgusting.

