LETTERS: Time to protect our taxi drivers

Letter writer Doris Hillier has called for better protection for Bundaberg taxi drivers in the wake of two attacks in recent times. One was on Jeremy Palethorpe, pictured above. TAHLIA STEHBENS

Protect cabbies

WHAT is it going to take for taxi owners to protect their drivers and themselves?

Money should not come into it. Can they put a price on a life?

Two knife attacks in less than a month.

Having lost my brother, Bryan Hodgkinson, to murder while he was driving his taxi, we know the horrific outcome when these attacks happen.

I have mentioned before what needs to be done - bullet-proof glass between the driver and the passenger.

Put a drawer in for the money to be exchanged.

This would be the first step to deterring attacks.

I just wish that my brother had of had this sort of protection in place.

Maybe then we would be living a normal life instead of going to the inquest into his murder.

DORIS HILLIER

South Kolan

Cool for schools

I AM writing in reply to R Henderson's letter (20/6) regarding the LNP's recently announced policy to air condition all public school classrooms in Queensland.

Mr Henderson's description of this policy as an "ill-conceived vote-catcher” cannot be further from the truth.

Countless teachers, parents, principals and students have approached me to ask when air conditioning will become a reality for our schools.

Queensland is a hot state and if it's good enough that we air condition other public buildings, it should be good enough for our kids and teachers as well.

At present, in Bundaberg, some classrooms are unable to be used when it becomes too hot, creating disruption for the school and the students.

In 2017, 13 out of 20 NAPLAN rankings went backwards and it is no wonder kids are struggling to learn when some days their classrooms are over 35 degrees.

The LNP team is committed to air conditioning every state school classroom in Queensland and knows that cool kids are smart kids.

Our track record assisting schools is strong.

When in government the LNP cleared a $300 million backlog of outstanding maintenance, freeing money to go towards school improvements.

Work that would continue under this policy.

The LNP policy to air condition all public school classrooms takes the pressure off our hard-working P&Cs.

At present, any P&C based south of Gladstone is expected to raise funds themselves to air condition their classrooms.

Making local parents pay for air conditioning is Labor's plan.

I don't think that's good enough.

I know how hard the P&Cs work and how difficult fund-raising can be.

That is why I am supporting local P&Cs by donating barbecues to be used as raffle prizes with all funds raised to go back to their school.

The LNP wants our kids to be the smartest in the nation, that's our goal.

Our kids are worth it, they shouldn't be suffering in hot classrooms.

Studies have shown that employability is linked to education and that comfortable learning environments help students stay focused and engaged.

Local teachers tell me that when a classroom gets air conditioning installed, the behaviour improvement of the students is phenomenal.

Investing in education is the best chance children have to get a job and succeed in life.

Something I'm sure that everyone, including Mr Henderson, supports.

DAVID BATT

State Member for Bundaberg

A taxing budget

LAST week's State Budget was a budget of increased taxes and broken promises.

Two days before the last state election, Queenslanders were told they'd be hit with four new taxes worth $491 million.

It's now clear the Palaszczuk Government will instead rip $2.25 billion from Queenslanders pockets with five new taxes and four new fees.

Not only that, Labor has refused to rule out introducing more new taxes.

What an obscene breach of trust with the people of Queensland.

Despite all these new taxes and a massive boom in resource royalties, Labor has still incredibly managed to rack up an enormous debt bill of $83 billion that our kids and grandkids will have to repay.

That $83 billion of Labor debt translates to a massive interest bill of $3.7 billion every year - money that could be paying for new schools, new hospitals, and desperately needed new infrastructure to secure Queensland's future.

Labor's waste levy, an increase in land tax and scrapping of the first home owner's boost will push up the price of building a new home by around $8000, making young Queenslanders' dream of owning their own home that much harder to reach.

The LNP will bust congestion, provide cheaper electricity, ensure better health and education and secure Queensland's water supply.

We will deliver on our economic plan to ensure Queensland's best days are ahead of it.

TIM MANDER

Deputy LNP Leader and Shadow Treasurer