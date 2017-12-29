LETTERS: Time to move on from loss

TIME TO MOVE ON

WHAT is done is done! C Dorron (NM, 19/12) and C. Brown (NM, 20/12) need to get over the fact that Leanne Donaldson has lost and was not unfairly targeted.

I thought the article in the NewsMail was a bit self-indulgent to be honest as they have never done that to any other representative who has lost, but you cannot accuse the NewsMail of bias when this information of her personal misadventures was talked about openly in the community. What they reported were facts.

Most people are forgiving when you forget to absent-mindedly forget to pay a bill or two, pay it and put it to bed, but unfortunately, three years of not paying rates, and other indiscretions over a period of years when working while running for a federal seat plus then a state seat, then elevated to a ministerial position.

Therein lies the problem: a track record of financial and personal incompetence.

Then there was the biggest insult of all, getting bailed out by the Labor Party, when the rest of us don't have that same leisure, and you wonder why we don't forgive so easily.

She was not a popular leader and it was clear she didn't work for all of the community but jumping all over the place between federal and state policies while neglecting issues that really mattered to us.

While she was getting her bills paid, she was nodding obediently to raise ours, so don't accuse the NewsMail of continually attacking her.

Labor in its second term has already started to raise taxes which be the death knell for many regional towns and businesses so Labor is again not listening!

To be honest, Leanne has probably moved on and is preparing for her next chapter in Tasmania, so best if those who belong to the Labor Party or have a blind allegiance to it move on too, like the rest of us in the community have.

E. I. SAINT, Kalkie

A BIT BELOW THE BELT

IT IS with amusement that I read letters from R Henderson of Sharon and the other Labor letter writers to the NewsMail but I found yesterday's letter hit a little below the belt.

We all know both the LNP and Labor have people who write letters to the editors at election time pushing their wagon, but of late I have noticed the Labor Party writers believe it is their God-given right to attack anyone who is not an out and out leftie and R. Henderson does not believe an elected member of Parliament should be able to express their option unless they are labor.

In recent times their have been letters from Labor ministers from the state and shadow ministers from the Federal Parliament printed in letters to the editor, so what R. Henderson is telling the people of Bundaberg the only people allowed to voice their options in the NewsMail are Labor members.

I'm a voter in Burnett and I have concerns over debt repayment and the Labor approach to always putting it on the credit card.

Hearing that coal will help cover the bills makes me laugh - this is the coal Labor refuses to allow to be dug from the ground.

Increasing taxes on the hard-working families to give rebates to people to buy whitegoods they can not afford is a joke.

The Auditor-General has advised Labor that it can no longer keep employing more and more public servants as there is no money in the pot to keep paying them.

If you want me to attack all your letters to the editor just keep writing disinformation and I will reply with the facts.

PATRICK DENHAM, Bundaberg North

TICKLED PINK

I WISH to express heartfelt thanks to all who supported our We Are Stronger Together Pink Ribbon dinner, held on December 9.

We are most grateful to Furniture Court for becoming a major sponsor and in particular Melinda for her incredible support.

The event would not have been possible without help from Kaye at Hotline Fashion Boutique and Geoff and the team at Cane Cutters Kitchen who went above and beyond to assist with logistics.

The food and service on the night was amazing and a special thank you goes to the Cane Cutters Kitchen chef for cooking up a meal, so it could be delivered to my mum at the hospital on the night.

It was gut-wrenching not to have mum there at the dinner, but to see her face light up when we surprised her at the hospital with a hummer from Bundaberg Limousines was priceless. She really appreciated the opportunity to speak to everyone and thank them via FaceTime.

To continue thanking those who assisted on the evening, we would like to congratulate Brent Illingworth from RealWay Real Estate for doing a wonderful job as MC and make mention of how perfect the decorations were, which were donated by Elegant Events.

We would also like to thank Bundaberg Limousines, Platypus Riverside Retreat, Sandcastles 1770, 1770 LARK Tours, Autobarn, Stuff n Cancers, Hug n May, Infusion Hair, Cha Cha Chocolates, Rawliciuos Delicious, BCF, House of Flowers, Bundaberg Roses, Hollywood Runway, The Place Hairdressing, Beauty In Bloom by Jess and everyone else who donated prizes.

To our guests - we thank you for your support of Cancer Council's work in cancer research, prevention programs and support services.

Together, we raised $3000 to support the 4200 women in Queensland who will be diagnosed with a breast or gynaecological cancer this year.

To know that so many people in the community would take the time to support us is so overwhelming.

Mum and I cannot thank everyone enough.

Because of the Bundaberg community, we are one step closer to a cancer free future.

Rebecca Smith, Bundaberg