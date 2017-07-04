LETTERS: Thanks, Tony, no need for Bill

KILL BILL: Forget Bill Shorten, Tony Abbott is the Opposition leader, says one reader.

TONY Abbott is to be admired for his political manoeuvring which has established him as leader of Her Majesty's Opposition replacing Bill Shorten.

One must wonder if following the next election establishing a one-party parliament he will title the combined parties Liberated Labor or Laubering Liberals.

FREDRICK F ARCHER

Bundaberg

BATT CONCERN

SO COUNCILLOR Batt now thinks he is the spokesperson for women's rights in Queensland now, does he?

Funny how in his daily column in the NewsMail he declared he "wanted to be the voice of the people” in Bundaberg. He has to be kidding himself.

The first thing he should do for that is have his apparent lock jaw treated from his days on council.

During a conversation with an elder neighbour I asked what he thought of David Batt the new LNP candidate for Bundaberg.

His answer was "Who is he? Never heard of him.”

Those were his exact words.

I said he was your deputy mayor in Bundaberg for the last four years and councillor since 2008 according to his NewsMail profile.

I told him that the only thing I had ever read about him prior to his LNP candidacy was that he picked a new ute as his preferred free council vehicle.

That is the only time I had ever heard of him so he would have had to be a stand-out choice as a candidate for the do-nothing LNP.

Typically Batt has fallen flat on his face with false comments about the State Government deleting funding for Women's Legal Service Rural, Regional and Remote Advice Line when he was totally oblivious to the facts that no funding cuts were made at all.

Bundaberg's problem at the moment appears to be that Cr Batt is concentrating on running for parliament while Bundaberg Regional Council issues don't seem to matter.

I do hope our council is keeping a close eye on the use of the council vehicle and times of political opportunism as we ratepayers do pay his wages, do we not?

STEPHEN BEIGER

Burnett Heads

THANKS SO MUCH

I'VE RECENTLY become unemployed, a long story.

Nevertheless Centrelink has been a lifesaver for me.

Staff have been professional and very supportive.

I just want to give them all a big shout out and to say thanks for providing the facilities that make finding work so much easier.

Great staff, great service.

Thanks to all of you.

PATRICK MARTIN

Bundaberg